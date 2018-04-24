Rain washes out games on Monday and Tuesday

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Just because the temperature has finally and improved and it finally feels like spring doesn’t mean that the weather is actually good yet.

Springs sports’ typical nemesis, the rain, returned with a vengeance on Monday, washing away the majority of the day’s athletic events, just one more list of postponements in a season that has been marred by uncharacteristically cold weather. And the rain continued into Tuesday, as well, causing a handful more early postponements and cancellations.

The Troy at Tippecanoe baseball and softball games were both postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, with Tuesday’s games set to go off as planned. The series is critical in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division’s baseball standings, with both the Trojans and Red Devils tied for first place. And on the softball field, Troy’s home game Tuesday was scheduled to be its Senior Night, but that has now been moved to April 30’s home game against Piqua.

The beginning of another GWOC American North series, Greenville at Piqua baseball and softball, was also postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday.

Miami East’s home baseball and softball games against Cross County Conference foe Twin Valley South were also both postponed Monday and moved to Friday.

Newton softball’s game against Kenton Ridge at Wright State University was cancelled. And Newton and Miami East had a preemptive move for later in the week, too, as their scheduled softball game on Thursday against each other was moved to May 4 due to a conflict.

Bradford baseball’s game at Fifth Third Field against Mississinawa Valley was also postponed. It will now be made up at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 at Fifth Third Field.

Also postponed with no makeup dates immediately announced were: Dixie at Milton-Union baseball and softball, Emmanuel Christian at Bethel baseball and Eaton at Troy Christian baseball.

And on the tennis court, Fairmont at Troy and Tippecanoe at Northmont were both cancelled on Monday, with no makeups dates immediately set. And Tippecanoe’s home match against Greenville on Tuesday was also postponed.

And as for Tuesday’s games, Covington at Twin Valley South baseball and softball were both postponed, with the baseball game being rescheduled for May 8 and the softball game on May 9.

Arcanum at Bethel baseball and softball were also both postponed, with no makeup dates immediately set.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.