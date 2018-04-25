Tipp softball tops Troy in 9 innings: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — Troy’s Savannah Nelson tied the score in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but Tippecanoe’s Kaitlyn Husic hit a two-out RBI double in the top of the ninth to help the Red Devil softball team grab a 3-2 victory Tuesday at Market Street Diamond to kick off a two-game Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division series.

Tippecanoe (10-6, 6-3 GWOC American North) touched up Troy (8-7, 6-4 GWOC American North) for two runs in the top of the first, one on an RBI single by Corinn Siefring and another on a steal of home by Siefring. From there, though, Troy starter Hallie Snyder settled in, striking out 13, walking three and scattering 11 hits in nine innings of work and, more importantly, keeping the Devils scoreless until the ninth.

That gave the Trojans the chance to work their way back into the game. Cierra Ulrich singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth and scored on a steal of home to put Troy on the board, then Tia Bass hit a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh and eventually scored on a groundout by Nelson to tie the score. But after Tippecanoe took the lead in the ninth, all Troy could manage was a two-out single by Bass in the bottom of the inning.

Savannah Wead got the win for the Devils, giving up only three hits while striking out three and walking two. Brooke Aselage was 3 for 5, Hailee Varvel was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, Sidney Unger was 2 for 3 and Husic was 2 for 5 with a double.

Bass was the only Trojan with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.

Other scores: Newton (12-5, 8-1 CCC) 13, Mississinawa Valley 3. Bradford (9-1, 6-1 CCC) 7, Ansonia 0. Tri-County North 11, Miami East (2-7, 2-6 CCC) 0. Greenville 3, Piqua (6-13, 5-6 GWOC American North) 2. Milton-Union at Eaton ppd.

* Baseball

Newton 5,

Miss. Valley 2

UNION CITY — The Newton baseball team improved to 12-1 overall and stayed atop the Cross County Conference standings at 8-0 with a 5-2 victory at Mississinawa Valley Tuesday night.

Treg Jackson got the win, striking out 11, walking six and giving up four hits and two runs in 6 2-3 innings of work while also going 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored at the plate. Alex Koon and Nash Lavy both doubled and Lavy had an RBI, while Ryan Mollette, Cole Weaver also each drove in a run.

Newton travels to Miami East Thursday.

TC North 5,

Miami East 0

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North put together a three-run sixth inning Tuesday night, knocking off visiting Miami East 5-0 in Cross County Conference play.

For Miami East (6-6, 4-3 CCC), Andy Wargo was 2 for 3 at the plate as the Vikings scattered six hits on the day and couldn’t put together a threat. Jacob Arthur took the loss, striking out six, walking three and giving up seven hits and five runs — only one earned — in five innings of work.

Other scores: Troy Christian (7-4, 6-3 MBC) 9, Northridge 1. Piqua (7-10, 5-6 GWOC American North) 10, Greenville 6. Bradford (2-9, 1-7) 4, Ansonia 1. Milton-Union at Dixie ppd.

* Track and Field

Tipp Big Meet

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s track and field team hosted a 12-team Senior Night meet Tuesday at Tippecanoe Middle School, with Milton-Union’s girls and Wayne’s boys winning on the night.

On the girls side, Milton-Union won with 115 points, Troy was third with 96.5 and Tippecanoe was fourth with 89.5. And for the boys, Milton-Union was third with 110 points, Tippecanoe was fifth with 53 and Troy was seventh with 27.

Winners for Milton-Union’s girls were: Emily Hornberger in the 100 (13.56 seconds), Morgan Grudich in the long jump (14-7.25) and the 4×800 relay team (12:01.58).

Winners for Milton-Union’s boys were: Robbie Grove in the 400 (54.97 seconds), Shannon Milnickel in the 3,200 (10:17.81), Dalton Hetzler in the long jump (19-10), Trevor Grile in the pole vault (10-6) and the 4×400 relay team (3:44.48).

Winners for Troy’s girls were: Hannah Simister in the shot put (32-0) and Christine Moser in the pole vault (11-8).

Winners for Tippecanoe’s girls were: Lydia Steuve in the 100 hurdles (17.09 seconds), Jaila Fletcher in the 300 hurdles (51.88 seconds), MaKenzie Dietz in the 800 (2:36.85) and Ashlyn Tarzinski in the discus (95-0).

Winners for Tippecanoe’s boys were: Matt Garber in the discus (144-1).

Versailles

Invitational

VERSAILLES — Covington’s boys were second with 103 points and the Buccaneer girls were third with 86 at the Stillwater Valley Invitational Tuesday at Versailles.

Bradford’s girls were sixth with 46 points and Newton was 10th with 24. And on the boys side, Newton was fifth with 55 points and Bradford was ninth with 42.

Winners for Covington’s boys were: Cade Harshbarger in the 300 hurdles (40.25 seconds) and the 4×100 relay team (45.31 seconds).

Winners for Covington’s girls were: Breanna Kimmel in the 200 (26.46 seconds), Lauren Christian in the shot put (41-4), the 4×800 relay team (10:09.96) and the 4×200 relay team (1:50.44).

Minster Quad

MINSTER — Troy Christian competed in a quad at Minster Tuesday, with the girls finishing fourth with 18 points and the boys finishing fourth with 11 points.

For the Eagle girls, Kenley Blake won the high jump (4-10). And for the boys, Robert Ventura won the 1,600 (4:51.25).

