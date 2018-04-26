Trojans split with Devils: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TIPP CITY — The Troy softball team got payback for a season sweep last year by Tippecanoe and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Red Devils Wednesday, putting away the game with a five-run fifth inning to claim a 9-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division victory to earn a series split.

Savannah Nelson hit one of the Trojans’ three solo home runs in the game, breaking the Troy High School record for home runs in a career, giving her two this season and 12 for her career — she hit six as a sophomore, her best season.

Nelson finished 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Paige Nadolny and Hallie Snyder were 2 for 3 with a double, a homer and two RBIs. Ella Furlong was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Kearston Riley doubled and had an RBI and Tia Bass was 2 for 4.

Snyder also got the win on the mound for Troy (9-7, 7-4 GWOC American North), striking out five, walking one and scattering seven hits.

For Tippecanoe (10-7, 6-4 GWOC American North), Brooke Aselage hit a homer and had two RBIs, Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Hailee Varvel was 2 for 4.

Triad 15,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East struggled against a solid Triad team Wednesday night, falling 15-0 in non-league play.

The Vikings (2-8) had three hits in the game, with Sam Urban going 2 for 3. Paige Lawson took the loss on the mound.

Miami East hosts Twin Valley South Friday.

Other scores: Covington (7-4, 5-2 CCC) 14, Tri-Village 2. Greenville 13, Piqua (6-14, 5-7 GWOC American North) 0.

* Baseball

Miami East 2,

Franklin Monroe 1

CASSTOWN —The Miami East baseball team plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday night, holding off Franklin Monroe 2-1 in Cross County Conference play.

Jesse Nick was 2 for 3 and had the game-winning RBI in the sixth, cashing in a leadoff double by Andy Wargo in the inning. Wargo was also 2 for 3 and drove in the Vikings’ other run, and Austin Rutledge was 2 for 3.

Brandon Wilson went the distance to get the win for Miami East (7-6, 5-3 CCC), striking out six and scattering three hits and two walks.

Other scores: Ansonia 8, Bethel (3-7, 1-5 CCC) 7, eight innings. Tri-Village 16, Covington (1-11, 1-6 CCC) 9. Tri-County North 14, Bradford (2-10, 1-8 CCC) 4.

* Tennis

Troy 5, Butler 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team remained unbeaten in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Wednesday, with the Trojans (13-1, 8-0 GWOC American North) sweeping Butler 5-0 at home in a makeup from the night before.

At first singles, Shane Essick defeated Brandon Kreger 6-3, 6-1. At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Troy Luken 6-0, 6-3. At third singles, Andrew Magoteuax defeated Riley Dunnaway 6-0, 6-3.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Leland Skapik and Ross Fike 6-0, 6-2. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp defeated Jones Kanak and Brendon Shanghai 6-0, 6-1.

“It was a good team win which keeps us in the hunt for the GWOC (American North Division),” Troy coach Mark Goldner said.

Indian Hill 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY —The Lehman Cavaliers (7-5) fell to Indian Hill (10-4) in the OTCA coaches team tournament quarterfinals Wednesday, falling 5-0.

At first singles, Griffin West lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller lost 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Michael Wesner lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins lost 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost 6-0, 6-0.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.