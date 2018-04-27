Troy, Tipp baseball keep pace in North race: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

RIVERSIDE — The Troy baseball team continued to swing the bats well after its run-rule win at Tippecanoe the previous day, hammering Stebbins 20-0 Thursday on the road in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

With the win, the Trojans improved to 11-5 overall and 10-1 in the GWOC American North Division, remaining tied for first place with Tippecanoe — which also won on Thursday — with four league games to play.

Austin Kendall was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, Keiran Williams was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Jacob Adams was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Tomo Nakayama was 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead the Trojan offense. Jake Daniel was also 2 for 2, Dakota Hamman had two RBIs and Matt McGillivary and Cole Brogan each drove in a run.

Chase Weaver was the beneficiary of all the support, pitching all five innings, striking out five, walking one and only allowing three hits.

After traveling to West Carrollton Friday, the Trojans host Miamisburg for Senior Day Saturday.

Tippecanoe 4,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Seth Clayton pitched a four-hit shutout Thursday at Xenia as Tippecanoe (17-2, 10-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) kept pace with Troy in the division standings with a 4-0 GWOC American League crossover victory at Xenia.

Mason McClurg was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Cole Barhorst was 2 for 4 and Cade Beam and Josh Riebe each had an RBI for the Red Devils, who continued to struggle to put up runs but got their pitching working again on the day. Clayton made it all stand up, though, striking out one and walking none in seven innings of work.

After traveling to Trotwood Friday and Northmont Saturday, Tippecanoe begins a huge division series against reigning champion Butler Monday at home.

Newton 9,

Miami East 5

CASSTOWN — The Newton Indians fought off Miami East on the road in Cross County Conference play Thursday, remaining unbeaten in the league with a 9-5 victory.

Newton (13-1, 9-0 CCC) and Miami East (7-7, 5-4 CCC) each had nine hits in the game, but the Indians committed zero errors and took advantage of four Viking miscues in the game. Noah Weaver had three hits and four RBIs for Newton, Nash Lavy had two RBIs and Ryan Mollette had two hits.

Cole Weaver got the win for Newton, pitching 6 2-3 innings and striking out five.

“Overall, this was a big win for us,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “It was good to see us compete and play good defense throughout. We had a couple of games last week where we had too many errors, so this was good to see. And I really like the way we’re swinging the bats right now. This was a pretty back-and-forth game, but we put four on them in the third and added some insurance in the fifth to give Cole a nice lead to work with.”

Brandon Wilson was 3 for 4, Jesse Nick doubled and had two RBIs, Alex Hayes had two RBIs and Austin Rutledge had one RBI for the Vikings. Rutledge took the loss on the mound, striking out four, walking two and giving up seven hits and seven runs in four innings.

Newton hosts a doubleheader against Emmanuel Christian Saturday. After hosting Twin Valley South Friday, Miami East travels to Milton-Union Monday.

Milton-Union 7,

Dixie 4

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs snapped a six-game losing streak Thursday at home, defeating Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Dixie 7-4 in a makeup game from earlier in the week.

A.J. Lovin was 3 for 3, Josh Woodell hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning and finished with three RBIs and Aaran Stone drove in two runs to lead the Bulldogs (7-8, 5-6 SWBL Buckeye) Dustin Booher got the win on the mound, striking out 12 and walking none while allowing four hits — three of which came in a four-run second inning for Dixie.

Milton-Union travels to Tri-County North for a tri alongside Anna Saturday.

Other scores: Arcanum 9, Covington (1-12, 1-7 CCC) 2.

* Softball

Milton-Union 16,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team clinched at least a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title Thursday afternoon, run-ruling Dixie 16-0.

A host of Bulldogs (14-3, 10-1 SWBL Buckeye) had solid days at the plate. Annika Hutchinson hit a home run and had two RBIs, Courtney Seevers doubled and had two RBIs, Bree Nevels was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Masey Gregg and Kya Swartztrauber were both 2 for 3, Madison Jones had a double and an RBI and Mercedes Farmer, Hannah Oaks and Megan Jacobs each had one RBI. Olivia Brown got the win on the mound, striking out four.

Milton-Union had a chance to clinch the league title outright Friday at Dixie. The Bulldogs then take on Miami East Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 9,

Russia 6

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils (11-7) bounced back after losing to Troy the previous day, defeating Russia 9-6 Thursday at home to claim their fourth victory in their last five games.

Savannah Wead got the win on the mound, striking out six, while Brooke Silcox was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the way offensively. Brooke Aselage was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Hailee Varvel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Wead added one RBI.

After traveling to Trotwood Friday, the Red Devils begin a division series against Butler at home Monday.

Butler 10,

Miami East 3

VANDALIA — Miami East fell to 2-10 on the season Thursday, dropping a matchup at Butler 10-3.

Paige Lawson had a double to lead the Viking offense, which was outhit 8-5 in the game. Lawson also took the loss on the mound as the Miami East defense committed six costly errors.

Other scores: Arcanum 5, Covington (7-5, 5-3 CCC) 2. Graham 16, Piqua (6-15) 9.

* Tennis

Lehman 5,

St. Marys 0

ST. MARYS — The Lehman tennis team bounced back from a loss to state powerhouse Indian Hill the previous day, shutting out St. Marys Memorial 5-0 Thursday to improve to 8-5 on the season.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Michael Wesner won 6-1, 7-5.

At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6).

“It was nice to get a win after losses to a couple of the toughest teams we will play all season,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We have a couple tough matches in Lima Shawnee at home on Monday and Sidney at home for our Senior Night on Wednesday next week.”

Other scores: Milton-Union 3, Waynesville 2.

