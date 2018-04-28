Troy’s Browder breaks another record

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

HUBER HEIGHTS — Lenea Browder just keeps breaking records.

The Troy sophomore — who already held the Trojans’ school record in the discus and shot put and has broken each multiple times in the past two weeks — launched a 156-3 on her first discus attempt to win the event at the two-day Wayne Invitational Thursday and Friday, breaking her own record by more than six feet.

Browder also threw 44-3 in the shot put, winning that event as well as the Trojan girls finished 10th with 32 points.

Browder’s previous best in the discus was 150-1, set at the Miami County Championships on April 17. Entering the year, her best had been 139-1. Her best in the shot put remains 48-0 after the Rita Somerlot Field Event Classic in Centerville on April 22.

Kenny Beard

Invitational

WEST MILTON —Milton-Union’s boys and girls swept their own Kenny Beard Invitational Saturday, with the boys winning with 173 points and the girls winning with 163.

Winners for the Bulldog boys were: Sam Motz in the 110 hurdles (16.01 seconds), 300 hurdles (a meet record 42.88 seconds) and shot put (46-11), Robbie Grove in the 100 (11.59 seconds), Shannon Milnickel in the 800 (2:08.35), Dalton Hetzler in the long jump (18-4), Trevor Grile in the pole vault (10-6), the 4×200 relay (1:36.78), the 4×100 relay (46.8 seconds) and the 4×100 ironman team (52.58 seconds).

Winners for the girls were: Beyonce Bobbitt in the shot put (34-5.5), Morgan Grudich in the long jump (15-7.75), Ally Lyons in the high jump (4-10), Emily Hornberger in the pole vault (9-6) and the 4×100 ironwoman relay team (1:01.85).

Indian

Twilight

PLEASANT HILL — The Covington boys and girls track and field teams swept the Indian Twilight Friday night at Newton.

Covington boys won with 206, Piqua was second with 126 and Newton was third with 104.

For Covington, Cade Harshbarger swept the 110 hurdles, 15.80; and 300 hurdles, ;41.44 while Ty Freeman won the 100, 11.68; and 200, 23.58.

Also winning were Nathan Lyle, 400, 52.51; Jett Murphy, pole vault, 14-0; the 400 relay, 45.37; the 800 relay, 1:34.39; and the 1,600 relay, 3:41.0.

For Newton boys, Dawson Hildebrand swept the shot, 47-4 1-2; and discus, 126-5 1-2; while Cameron Stine won the high jump, 6-0; and long jump, 19-0.

Covington girls had 197 points, Piqua was third with 112 and Newton was fourth with 70.5.

For Covington girls, Breanna Kimmel swept the 100, 12.92; and 200, 26.82; while Lauren Christian won the shot put, 40-3; and discus, 118-6 1-2.

Also winning were Kelsey Dysinger, 1,600 Racewalk, 11:56.58; Rayna Horner, 400, 59.06; Paige Boehringer, 800, 2:29.50; the 400 relay, 54.43; the 800 relay, 1:54.09; and the 1,600 relay, 4:19.38.

Arcanum

Invitational

ARCANUM — The Miami East boys and girls track and field team swept the Arcanum Invitational Saturday.

Both teams scored 167.5 points.

Justin Brown led the boys, sweeping the 100, 11.3; and long jump, 18-9 1-2.

Also winning were Aaron Lawrence, 110 hurdles, 17.0; Taton Bertsch, 300 hurdles, 43.9; the 400 relay (Brown, Colton Weldy, Dalton Taynor, Daniel Baker) in a meet record of 45.6; the 800 relay (Blaine Brokschmidt, Baker, Taynor, Weldy), 1:37.2; the 1,600 relay (Brokschmidt, Baker, Bertsch, James Rowley) in a meet record 3:39.5 and the 3,200 relay (Eric Austerman, Jonah Brautigam, Taton Bertsch, Gavin Horne) in a meet record time of 8:39.0.

For the girls, Lindsey Yingst swept the 800, 2:44.1; and 1,600, 6:05.8; while Rachel Ondera won the 400, 1:09.4; and the discus, 112-5.

Also winning were Kaitlyn Mack, 300 hurdles, 50.7; Amber Kinnison, shot put, 32-1; the 1,600 relay (Ondera, Yingst, Ashlyn Monnin, Mack), 4:32.1; and the 3,200 relay (Yingst, Monnin, Paige Blauvelt, Natalie Blair), 11:28.3.

