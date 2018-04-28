Newton’s Jackson no-hits EC: Friday/Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Treg Jackson pitched a no-hitter to kick off a doubleheader against Emmanuel Christian Saturday in an 18-0 victory, then the Indians finished off the sweep with a 14-1.

Newton, which also routed Belmont 15-1 Friday, improved to 16-1 on the season.

Jackson struck out 12 and walked two in the opening game, with the Indian offense plating 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth to end it in a run-rule win. Alex Coon doubled and had three RBIs, Cole Weaver doubled and had two RBIs, Mitchell Montgomery, Amourie Maxwell and Nate Zielinski each had two RBIs and Noah Weaver and Brady McClish each had one RBI as Newton scored its 18 runs on only nine hits.

In the second game, another five-inning run rule, Nash Lavy struck out four, walked one and gave up two hits in a complete game. Ryan Mollette was 2 for 2 with an inside-the-park home run and two RBIs, Johnothan Willoughby had two RBIs, Cole Weaver doubled and had an RBI and Lavy, Charlie Walker, Montgomery and Noah Weaver each had an RBI.

Miami East 13,

TV South 12

CASSTOWN —After Twin Valley South scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, Miami East rallied in the bottom of the inning and won the game on a walkoff RBI single by Andy Wargo, winning 13-12 in Cross County Conference play Friday.

Jacob Arthur led the Viking (8-7, 6-4 CCC) offense, going 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs, Austin Rutledge and Brandon Wilson were both 2 for 4 with a double with Wilson also driving in a run, Wargo was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Jesse Nick doubled and Alex Hayes and Adam Ott each had an RBI.

West Carrollton 3,

Troy 2

WEST CARROLLTON — Troy’s Jake Daniel hit a two-run homer in the first inning Friday at West Carrollton, but that proved to be the only hit for the Trojans on the day in a 3-2 loss in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Troy (11-6, 10-2 GWOC American North Division) was outhit 6-1 in the game, with most of the Pirates’ (4-14) hits coming in a three-run fifth inning that proved to be the difference. Braeden Snider took the loss, striking out four, walking three and giving up five hits.

Other scores: Friday — Tippecanoe (18-2, 11-1 GWOC American North) 23, Trotwood 0. Greenville 15, Covington (1-13) 0. Piqua (8-11) 7, Fairborn 6. Saturday — Tippecanoe (19-2) 6, Northmont 4. Bradford 10, Botkins 0. Bradford (4-10) 10, Botkins 0. Preble Shawnee 5, Troy Christian 3. Preble Shawnee 5, Troy Christian (7-7) 2. Fairmont 10, Piqua (8-12) 4.

* Softball

Milton-Union 21,

Dixie 5

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union softball team clinched the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship outright Friday afternoon, routing Dixie 21-5 to improve to 15-3 on the season, 11-1 in division play.

Bree Nevels was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs and Masey Gregg was 4 for 5 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, while Courtney Seevers was 3 for 4 and Madison Jones was 2 for 4. Olivia Brown got the win on the mound.

Milton-Union hosts Miami East Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 10,

Trotwood 0

TROTWOOD — Tippecanoe (12-7, 7-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) shut out Trotwood 10-0 Friday, giving the Red Devils five wins in their last six games.

Brooke Aselage was 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs, Savannah Wead was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Alayna Liskey tripled and had an RBI, Brooke Silcox was 2 for 2 with two doubles, Corinn Siefring was 2 for 3 with a double and Sidney Unger was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Miami East 7,

TV South 4

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Vikings put together a three-run rally in the fifth inning, putting away a 7-4 Cross County Conference victory over Twin Valley South Friday.

Miami East (3-10, 3-6 CCC) was led by Cassidy Walker, who was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, with Morgan Hamby going 2 for 3 and Abigail Covault going 2 for 4.

Other scores: Friday — Troy (10-7, 8-4 GWOC American North) 18, West Carrollton 0. Indian Lake 13, Covington (7-6) 0. Northwestern 15, Newton (12-6) 7. Saturday — Graham 13, Troy 10. Graham 10, Troy (10-9) 4.

* Tennis

Troy 4,

Springboro 1

TROY — The Troy tennis team picked up its first victory over Springboro since 2007 Friday at home, defeating the Panthers 4-1 for its ninth straight win.

At first singles, Shane Essick defeated Ethan Post 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Temur Lazarou 6-2, 6-1. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux defeated Noah McGillivary 6-3, 6-2. At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Rohan Krishnan and Nick Mitchell 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp lost to Vincent and Matt Lyons 6-4, 6-0.

“It was another good team win against an always-good Springboro team,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “I was happy for all three senior singles players to come away with wins after being so close last year. Also, Jackson and Nathan played one of the better doubles teams in the area and pulled out a hard-fought three-set victory.”

Troy (15-1) travels to Beavercreek Monday and Piqua Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 4,

Greenville 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe bounced back from a loss to Troy the previous day, defeating Greenville 4-1 on Senior Night in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division action Friday.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Hugo Mark won 6-3, 6-3. At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-4, 6-2. At second doubles, David Shininger and Jack Thompson won 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Tippecanoe (10-5, 8-1 GWOC American North), which added a 4-1 victory over Northmont on Saturday, travels to Bellbrook Monday.

