Troy, Tipp baseball continue battle for North: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Troy baseball team took care of its business Monday.

Now, though, it needs some help.

The Trojans (13-6, 11-2 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division built a five-run lead over rival Piqua and then answered after the Indians tied the score with a five-run sixth inning, plating two in the bottom of the sixth to hold on for a 7-5 victory and remain one game behind Tippecanoe in the division standings.

Troy, which suffered a critical loss in an American League crossover game at West Carrollton Friday, trails 12-1 Tippecanoe with two division games left to play, needing — in addition to another win at Piqua on Tuesday — reigning champion Butler to split the series with the Red Devils to have a chance to earn a share of the title. Tippecanoe defeated Butler 5-0 on Monday and traveled to Butler Tuesday to finish that series.

Jake Daniel led Troy on Monday, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, with Keiran Williams also going 2 for 4 with an RBI and Brandon Emery and Cole Brogan each driving in a run.

Chase Weaver got the win in relief of Derek McDonagh, who went 5 1-3 innings and had nine strikeouts and no walks but gave up 10 hits and five runs — with all the runs coming in the sixth inning to tie the score at 5-5. Weaver pitched the final 1 2-3 innings, striking out three. And after the Indians tied the score at 5-5 in the top of the sixth, the game-winning run scored in the bottom of the inning on an error on a bunt by Emery, then Daniel drove in an insurance run with an RBI single.

After finishing the series at Piqua Tuesday, Troy hosts Fairmont Thursday and then Trotwood Friday in the final GWOC American League crossover game.

Tippecanoe 5,

Butler 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils maintained control of their own destiny in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division race Monday, putting together a three-run second inning and shutting out reigning division champion Butler 5-0 at home.

Cole Barhorst had two RBIs, Zach Losey doubled and scored three runs, Mason McClurg was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Miles McClurg drove in a run to lead the Red Devil offense. And on the mound, Losey and Ian Yunker combined on the shutout, with Losey scattering six hits, walking four and striking out three in five innings to get the win and Yunker striking out three in two innings for a save.

With the win, Tippecanoe improved to 20-2 on the season and, more importantly, 12-1 in GWOC American North Division play, maintaining its one-game lead over Troy with two division games left to play. After finishing the series at Butler Tuesday, the Devils host Springfield Wednesday and then Stebbins Friday in their final GWOC American League crossover game.

Milton-Union 8,

Miami East 6

WEST MILTON — After sweeping a tri Saturday on the road by defeating Anna 3-2 and Tri-County North 11-3, the Milton-Union Bulldogs won their fourth straight on Monday by defeating county rival Miami East 8-6 at home to improve to 10-8 on the season.

Dustin Booher was 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead Milton-Union, A.J. Lovin was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Aaran Stone and Tyler Gauvey each drove in a run.

For Miami East (8-8), Brandon Wilson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Austin Rutledge was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs, Jacob Arthur was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Andy Wargo also drove in a run.

Other scores: Bradford (5-10) 15, Troy Christian (7-8) 1. Arcanum 11, Bethel 1.

* Softball

Milton-Union 8,

Miami East 4

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team improved to 16-3 on the season Monday, holding off Miami East for an 8-4 non-league victory at home.

Laura Huffman was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Kya Swartztrauber doubled and had an RBI and Hannah Oaks was 2 for 2 to lead the Bulldogs. Madison Jones also had a double and Mercedes Farmer, who also got the win on the mound, added an RBI.

For the Vikings (3-11), Sam Urban was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the way.

Butler 16,

Tippecanoe 15

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe fell into a third-place tie in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Monday, giving up a 10-run inning but fighting back in a 16-15 loss to Butler.

For the Red Devils (12-8, 7-5 GWOC American North), Brooke Silcox was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, Brooke Aselage was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Savannah Wead was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, Corinn Siefring was 3 for 5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs, Kaitlyn Husic was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and Hailee Varvel and Emma Miller each drove in a run.

After finishing the series at Butler Tuesday, Tippecanoe travels to Xenia Wednesday.

Other scores: Arcanum 14, Bethel 2. New Bremen 11, Lehman 0.

* Tennis

Beavercreek 5,

Troy 0

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy tennis team saw its nine-game winning streak ended on Monday at Beavercreek, getting in a match against a tough opponent before this week’s Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament in a 5-0 loss to a loaded Beavers squad.

“Beavercreek has a strong, deep team, and I was pleased that we competed at all five positions,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “There were some key missed shots on all courts that, if executed, might have turned some sets in our favor.”

At first singles, Shane Essick lost to Austin Steiger 6-4, 6-2. At second singles, Elijah Sadler lost to Alex Riess 6-4, 6-3. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux lost to Heidi Orloff 6-2, 6-3.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz lost to Curtis Guthrie and Vinush Enukonda 6-3, 6-4. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and Nathan Kleptz lost to Jimmy Bai and Daniel Mogilarky 6-1, 6-3.

Troy (15-2) traveled to Piqua Tuesday with a chance to wrap up the outright GWOC American North Division title by defeating the winless Indians, then the Trojans return home to host Fairmont Wednesday before Thursday’s GWOC tournament.

Bellbrook 5,

Tippecanoe 0

BELLBROOK — Tippecanoe traveled to Bellbrook Monday for a tough non-league matchup, falling 5-0 to drop to 10-6 on the season.

At first singles, Hugo Mark lost 6-1, 6-3. At second singles, David Shininger lost 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Blake Moran lost 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Colin Achterberg and Chris Nichols lost 6-3, 6-4. At second doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning lost 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Lima Shawnee 3,

Lehman 2

SIDNEY — Lehman (8-6) dropped a close match to a solid Lima Shawnee (11-2) team Monday, falling 3-2.

At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-2, 7-5. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won.

At first singles, Griffin West lost 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller lost 6-0, 7-6. At third singles, Michael Wesner lost 6-2, 6-0.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.