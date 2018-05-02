Troy tennis blanks Piqua: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

and Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA —The Troy tennis team wrapped up its third straight outright Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship Tuesday, shutting out winless Piqua 5-0 on the road.

At first singles, Shane Essick defeated Sean Hakke 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Demi Nicholas 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won via forfeit.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz defeated Ethan Gevedon and Alex Rossman 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp defeated Ryan Parker and Stephen Dolder 6-0, 6-1.

“It was a great way for our five seniors to go out,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “I am proud of the way we all have played so far.”

Troy (16-2, 10-0 GWOC American North) hosted Fairmont Wednesday before playing in the GWOC tournament at Centerville Thursday.

Butler 3,

Tippecanoe 2

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe lost a hard-fought 3-2 match to Butler Tuesday, falling into a second-place tie with Sidney in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings.

At third singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, David Shininger and Blake Moran won 6-2, 6-2.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 6-4, 6-4. At second singles, Hugo Mark lost 6-2, 6-4. At first doubles, Evan Hill and Levi Berning lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Tippecanoe finished the regular season 10-7 overall, 8-2 in the GWOC American North.

* Baseball

Butler 3,

Tippecanoe 2

VANDALIA — After trailing for five innings, the Tippecanoe baseball team finally claimed the lead with a sixth-inning rally Tuesday at Butler, needing only to win to maintain sole possession of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division lead.

But the Aviators, the reigning division champions who were already mathematically eliminated from title contention, played spoiler, tying the score in the bottom of the sixth inning and getting the game-winning run on a missed fly ball with one out in the bottom of the seventh, stunning the Red Devils 3-2 and knocking them into a tie for first place with the Troy Trojans.

Butler (14-10, 10-4 GWOC American North) took a 1-0 lead after the bottom of the first, and that was where the score remained until the top of the sixth when Tippecanoe (20-3, 12-2 GWOC American North) strung together its best offense of the game. Miles McClurg singled and Cole Barhorst reached on an error, then Josh Riebe was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Zach Losey then hit an RBI single to tie the score and Kenten Egbert hit an RBI sac fly to give the Devils a 2-1 lead before the Aviators got out of the inning.

But Joe Jackson tied the score in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single and Tippecanoe left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, giving Butler one last chance at the plate to avoid extra innings. And with the bases loaded and one out, Preston Tofstad drove a ball to left field that was misplayed, allowing the game-winning run to score.

Tippecanoe was outhit 9-6 in the game, with no one recording multiple hits. Egbert went the distance on the mound, striking out four, walking one and giving up three runs — only one earned.

After hosting Springfield Wednesday, Tippecanoe hosts Stebbins Friday, needing a win to clinch a share of the division title.

Newton 10,

Tri-Village 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 victory over Tri-Village Tuesday night, improving to 10-0 in Cross County Conference play and maintaining a one-game lead over National Trail with two league games to play.

Newton (17-1, 10-0 CCC) was led by Ryan Mollette, who was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, and Alex Koon, who was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Treg Jackson and Charlie Walker each added an RBI and Noah Weaver was 2 for 3. And on the mound, Jackson got the win, striking out nine, walking four and allowing only one hit.

After traveling to Ansonia Wednesday, Newton hosts National Trail Friday.

Miami East 11,

Arcanum 7

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Vikings built a lead as big as eight runs Tuesday against Arcanum then survived a late rally to hold on for an 11-7 Cross County Conference victory.

Jacob Arthur was 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Vikings (9-8, 7-4 CCC), Brandon Wilson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Andy Wargo was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Alex Hayes was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Javin Lipscomb and Jesse Nick were both 2 for 3 with an RBI and Austin Rutledge was 2 for 4 with an RBI. And on the mound, Wilson went six innings to get the win, striking out four and walking two, and Tyler Kirby pitched an inning to seal it.

After hosting Southeastern Wednesday, Miami East travels to Bradford Thursday.

Other scores: Milton-Union (11-8, 6-6 SWBL Buckeye) 9, Dixie 2. Brookville 8, Milton-Union (11-9) 2. Bradford (6-10) 13, Covington (1-14, 1-8) 7. Oakwood 11, Troy Christian (7-9) 5. Franklin Monroe 9, Bethel 7.

* Softball

Troy 15,

Piqua 14

PIQUA — The Troy softball team (12-9, 10-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) won the battle for second place in the division behind 14-0 Greenville Tuesday, finishing off a sweep of rival Piqua (6-18, 5-10 GWOC American North) with a narrow 15-14 victory on the road.

It was a much different story Tuesday, but Piqua’s rally came up just short in a 15-14 loss in GWOC American action.

It was a wild game from the start, as Troy scored four unearned runs in the top of the first as Kearston Riley scored on an error, Savannah Nelson scored on a wild pitch and Hallie Snyder and Hannah Setser each had RBI singles to make it 4-0.

Piqua came right back with three runs in the home first to cut the deficit to one, but Troy batted around in the second, taking advantage of three Piqua errors to go up 10-3. Ella Furlong had a double in the inning, while Savannah Nelson had a two-run single and Paige Nadolny hit a three-run homer.

Piqua scored three more runs in the home second to make it 10-6, but Troy stretched the lead to 13-6 in the top of the third as Riley, Nadolny and Snyder each had RBI singles.

The Indians got a single run in the home third and added two more runs in the fourth to close within 13-9, but Troy made it 15-9 in the top of the fifth as Nadolny and Snyder both had RBI singles in the inning to cap Troy’s scoring on the night.

Piqua got three runs in the fifth, one more run in the sixth and one more in the seventh, but the Trojans were able to finish the game.

After traveling to Milton-Union Wednesday, Troy hosts winless Trotwood Friday to finish GWOC American League play.

Newton 16,

Tri-Village 2

PLEASANT HILL — Newton seniors Kylee Fisher, Maddi Weaver and Kacie Tackett each hit home runs as the Indians celebrated their Senior Day with a 16-2 rout of Tri-Village in Cross County Conference play Tuesday.

Tackett was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and two RBIs, Fisher was 2 for 4 with a triple, a homer and three RBIs and Weaver was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer and three RBIs to lead the Indians (14-8, 9-1 CCC). Mallory Dunlevy was also 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Baily Chaney was 3 for 4 with two doubles in the game. Kristen Rappold got the win on the mound, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

After traveling to Ansonia Wednesday, Newton travels to Miami East Friday.

Arcanum 14,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — Arcanum took advantage of six first-inning walks to score seven quick runs and Miami East never recovered in a 14-2 Cross County Conference loss Tuesday at home.

Sam Urban tripled as the Vikings (3-12, 3-7 CCC) were outhit 10-4 in the game. Paige Lawson took the loss on the mound.

After hosting Southeastern Wednesday, Miami East travels to Bradford Thursday.

Other scores: Bradford (16-2, 7-2 CCC) 10, Covington (7-7) 5. Butler 12, Tippecanoe (12-9, 7-6 GWOC American North) 2.

* Track and Field

Vikings Sweep

At Graham

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys and girls track and field teams swept a five-team meet at Graham Tuesday.

For the Vikings boys, Blaine Brokschmidt set a new school record in the pole vault, winning by clearing 14-6.5. Other winners for the boys were: Justin Brown in the long jump (19-9) and 100 (11.77 seconds), Gavin Horne in the 1,600 (4:48.94) and 3,200 (11:24.51), Taton Bertsch in the 300 hurdles (45.37 seconds), Erik Austerman in the 800 (2:07.56), Dalton Taynor in the 200 (23.58 seconds), the 4×100 relay (44.60 seconds), the 4×200 relay (1:38.48) the 4×400 relay (3:45.55) and the 4×800 relay (8:54.17).

For the girls, winners were: Kaitlyn Mack in the 100 hurdles (18.37 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.43 seconds), Rachel Ondera in the discus (111-1) and 400 (68.22), Lindsey Yingst in the 800 (2:48.31) and 1,600 (6:09.60) Liza Bair in the high jump (4-6), Bridget Patron in the pole vault (8-0), Amber Kinnison in the shot put (33-4.75), Delaney Bourelle in the 100 (14.22 seconds), Paige Blauvelt in the 3,200 (15:23.09), the 4×400 relay of Mack, Yingst, DesAutels, Ondera (4:35.97) and the 4×800 relay of Mack, Yingst, Bair, Monnin (11:16.16).

Minster Quad

MINSTER — Lehman and Newton competed in a four-team meet at Minster Tuesday.

Boys team score were: Minster 146, Ansonia 42, Newton 41, Lehman 23.

Winning for Newton boys were Ethan Cook in the 100 (11.57 seconds), Cameron Stine in the high jump (6-4) and the 4×100 relay (47.50 seconds).

Girls team scores were: Minster 143, Lehman 48, Ansonia 46, Newton 17.

Alanna O’Leary led Lehman, sweeping the 100 (12.88 seconds) and 200 (26.93 seconds).

Also winning were Rylie McIver in the 300 hurdles (51.04 seconds), Lindsey Magoteaux in the long jump (16-4) and the 4×100 relay (52.88 seconds).

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.