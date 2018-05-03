Newton splits with Ansonia: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

ANSONIA — Kristen Rappold hit a three-run homer and Erin Norman pitched a two-hit shutout as the Newton softball team (15-8, 10-1 Cross County Conference) shut out Ansonia 13-0 on the road Wednesday.

With the win, Newton remained tied with Arcanum at the top of the CCC standings with 10-1 records with one league game left to play. The Indians travel to Miami East Friday with a chance to clinch a share of its second straight CCC title. Last season, Newton and Arcanum were two of the four teams that shared the league championship.

Xenia 16,

Tippecanoe 11

XENIA — Xenia scored 11 runs in its final two trips to the plate Wednesday, scoring seven in the fifth and four more in the sixth to defeat Tippecanoe in a 16-11 slugfest in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play, the Red Devils’ third straight loss in American North Division play.

Emma Miller was 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Hailee Varvel was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs and Brooke Silcox was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead Tippecanoe (12-10, 7-7 GWOC American North). Addi Richardson added a double and an RBI, Sidney Unger also drove in two runs and Savannah Wead — who also took the loss on the mound — drove in one.

The Red Devils host Stebbins Friday to close out the regular season.

Southeastern 14,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East issued eight free passes and was outhit 13-4 in Wednesday’s game against Southeastern, falling 14-2 on Senior Day.

Sam Urban hit a triple and Ashley Covault doubled for the Vikings (3-13).

After facing Bradford Thursday, Miami East hosts Newton Friday.

Other scores: Covington (8-7) 7, New Bremen 2.

* Baseball

Ansonia 5,

Newton 4

ANSONIA — The Newton baseball team gave up a three-run third inning to fall behind at Ansonia Wednesday and could not cash in any chances the rest of the way in a disappointing 5-4 loss — the first-place Indians’ first defeat in Cross County Conference play.

The Indians (17-2, 10-1 CCC) were led by Cole Weaver, who was 2 for 3 with a double, while Charlie Walker, Nate Zielinski and Caden Swietzer each drove in a run. Nash Lavy took the loss, giving up six hits and five runs while striking out three in three innings of work, with Weaver striking out seven and allowing only one hit in the final three innings to hold Ansonia in check and give the offense a chance to get back into the game.

But Newton left nine runners stranded in the game, including four in scoring position over the final four innings and the tying run in scoring position on second base in the seventh.

Newton hosts National Trail — which entered Thursday’s play at 9-1 in the standings — Friday for the CCC championship, needing a win to clinch the title outright.

Tippecanoe 7,

Springfield 2

SPRINGFIELD — Tippecanoe’s Ian Yunker threw five innings of no-hit baseball Wednesday, helping the Red Devils bounce back from a tough loss the day before in a 7-2 victory at Springfield.

Tippecanoe (21-3) hosts Stebbins Friday and can clinch a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division with a win.

Miami East 8,

Southeastern 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East built a four-run lead in the first two innings and then put together a four-run fifth inning to put away an 8-2 victory over Southeastern Wednesday at home.

Ian Gengler got the win on the mound, with Jacob Arthur recording a save. Gengler pitched 5 1-3 innings, striking out eight while walking two and giving up two hits and two runs, one earned, while Arthur went the final 1 2-3 innings, striking out one.

At the plate, Brandon Wilson was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Arthur was 2 for 4 with a double, Jesse Nick tripled and had an RBI and Gengler, Alex Hayes and Andy Wargo were each 2 for 3 with an RBI.

After facing Bradford Thursday, Miami East hosts Graham Friday.

* Tennis

Fairmont 3,

Troy 2

TROY — In a makeup game originally scheduled for the season’s opening week, the Troy tennis team (16-3) dropped a narrow 3-2 match to Fairmont Wednesday.

Troy swept the doubles courts on the day. At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp won 6-1, 6-0.

At first singles, Shane Essick lost 6-3, 6-2. At second singles, Elijah Sadler lost 6-3, 6-3. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux lost 6-2, 6-4.

“Fairmont has three strong singles players,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “It was a great warm-up match as we go into the Greater Western Ohio Conference ‘gold flight’ tournament Thursday.”

