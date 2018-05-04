Trojans top Firebirds: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy baseball team certainly can’t be accused of losing focus ahead of a key Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover game Friday.

The Trojans (15-6) strung together a six-run second inning Thursday against Fairmont, kicking off a three-game homestand with an 8-5 victory over the Firebirds (9-11) at Market Street Field, the team’s fourth straight win.

Jake Daniel doubled and had two RBIs and Ethan West drove in two more runs to lead the Troy offense. Matt McGillivary was 2 for 3 and Brandon Emery added an RBI.

Braeden Snider got the win on the mound, striking out one, walking one and giving up seven hits and five runs. Tomo Nakayama struck out two in an inning of work to hold the lead and West pitched the final inning for a save.

After hosting 1-15 Trotwood Friday — needing only a win there to clinch a share of the GWOC American North Division championship — the Trojans will play Saturday at home against Lakota West.

Miami East 7,

Bradford 1

BRADFORD — Already up by two, Miami East (11-8, 8-4 Cross County Conference) put Thursday’s game at Bradford away with a four-run sixth inning, defeating the Railroaders (6-11, 2-10 CCC) 7-1 in league play.

Brandon Wilson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Jesse Nick had a double and two RBIs, Austin Rutledge was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Alex Hayes was 2 for 3, Jacob Arthur drove in a run and Andy Wargo doubled to lead the Vikings. And on the mound, Rutledge went the distance for the win, striking out eight and scattering six hits and a walk.

Miami East’s home game against Graham on Friday was rained out, and no makeup date was set.

Bethel 9,

Miss. Valley 3

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees celebrated Senior Day with a victory over Mississinawa Valley Thursday, winning 9-3 in Cross County Conference play.

Ben Lawson was 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the offense, while Hunter Shelley went the distance for the win on the mound.

Other scores: Tri-Village 14, Troy Christian (7-10) 8. Franklin Monroe 15, Covington 2. Lehman 11, Riverside 1.

* Softball

Brookville 3,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — Four errors cost the Milton-Union softball team Thursday night in a 3-1 loss to visiting Brookville, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Bulldogs (17-4).

“Errors cost us all those runs,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “We gave them three unearned runs and had to earn our one. We just need to clean things up a little bit and we’ll be alright for the tournament.”

Mercedes Farmer took the loss, striking out three and giving up four hits. Farmer also drove in the only run for the Bulldogs, Bree Nevels was 2 for 3 and Annika Hutchinson doubled.

Bradford 12,

Miami East 2

BRADFORD — Miami East was able to make contact against Bradford freshman phenom Skipp Miller, but she still pitched a four-hitter and got plenty of run support in a 12-2 Railroader victory Thursday at home.

Miller struck out onlyseven in the game for the Railroaders (17-2, 8-2 CCC) — only, given that she has been in the teens regularly this season. Offensively,Bailey Wysong had a double as Bradford outhit Miami East (3-14, 3-8 CCC) 11-4 in the game.

Paige Lawson, who also had an RBI in the game, took the loss on the mound for the Vikings.

“We put the ball in play against Miller,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We only struck out seven times — still more than we’d like, but not bad given she’s had 15- or 16-strikeout games. We had some decent hits that they just made plays on. And we’re still struggling with giving up one inning in the middle of a game that puts it out of reach for us.”

Miami East’s home game against Newton Friday was rained out and rescheduled for Monday, May 7.

Other scores: Bethel 14, Mississinawa Valley 9. Franklin Monroe 12, Covington (8-8) 2.

