Tournament action begins Monday

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — Yes, the snow and rain eventually came to an end.

And, while it may not have seemed possible in early April when the ground was still frozen, the spring sports regular season of 2018 is coming to a close.With the regular season winding down, Miami County baseball and softball teams recently found out their postseason fates with the release of the Southwest District sectional brackets.

The Tippecanoe and Newton baseball teams, along with the Newton softball team, were the only local teams to earn tops seeds within their brackets.

Here’s a look at who every local baseball and softball team will be playing in the postseason (for full brackets, visit www.swdab.org):

Baseball

Division I

Troy picked up the No. 3 seed in the Dayton 3 sectional and took a bye through the first round. On May 10, Troy will play the winner of No. 7 Xenia vs. No. 9 Fairborn.

Piqua earned the N0. 13 seed in the Dayton 1 sectional and will take on No. 16 Carroll on May 8, with the winner moving on to face No. 4 Centerville.

Division II

Tippecanoe is the top seed in the Dayton 1 sectional. The Red Devils took a bye through the first round and will play on May 10, when the host the winner of No. 10 Alter vs. No. 13 Thurgood Marshall.

Division III

Miami East, the No. 12 seed in the Dayton 4 sectional, will play No. 7 Dayton Christian May 9, with the winner moving directly into the sectional title game.

Troy Christian, the No. 15 seed in the Dayton 4 sectional, will play No. 14 Greeneview in the opening round, with the winner playing No. 4 Anna in the next round.

Milton-Union, the No. 17 seed in the Dayton 5 sectional, will play No. 16 Mechanicsburg May 7 to open the tournament. The winner will play No. 9 Arcanum.

Bethel is the No. 20 seed in the Dayton 1 sectional and will play No. 23 Stivers May 7, with the winner moving on to face No. 1 Madison on May 9.

Division IV

Newton is the top seed in the Dayton 1 sectional. The Indians took a bye through the first round and will play the winner of No. 6 Southeastern vs. No. 10 Springfield Catholic Central on May 9.

In the Dayton 3 sectional, Lehman earned the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of No. 6 Jackson Center vs. No. 12 Covington on May 9. Covington will play Jackson Center on May 7.

In the Dayton 4 sectional, No. 9 Bradford will play No. 5 Mississinawa Valley May 7, with the winner taking on No. 4 Triad on May 9.

* Softball

Division I

Troy is the No. 5 seed in the Dayton 3 sectional. The Trojans will take on No. 9 Fairborn May 7, with the winner moving on to play No. 13 Centerville on May 9.

Piqua, the No. 16 seed in the Dayton 3 sectional, will play No. 3 Northmont on May 7, with the winner advancing to play No. 17 Springfield May 9.

Division II

Tippecanoe, the No. 3 seed in the Dayton 3 sectional, will play No. 14 Belmont May 10, with the winner advancing directly to the sectional title game.

Division III

Milton-Union, the No. 2 seed in the Northmont 2 sectional, will host No. 9 Bethel on May 9, with the winner moving on to the sectional final. Miami East, the No. 10 seed, will play the winner of No. 1 West Liberty-Salem vs. No. 11 Urbana on May 9.

Division IV

Newton is the top seed in the Sidney 1 sectional. The Indians will play the winner of No. 12 Houston vs. No. 17 Jackson Center on May 10.

Bradford is the No. 3 seed in the Sidney 2 sectional. The Railroaders will play the winner of No. 8 Southeastern vs. No. 18 Springfield Catholic Central on May 10.

Covington, the No. 9 seed in the Sidney 3 sectional, will play the winner of No. 10 Fort Loramie vs. No. 20 Twin Valley South on May 10.

Lehman, the No. 11 seed in the Dayton sectional, will play No. 13 Triad May 8, with the winner advancing to face No. 7 Franklin-Monroe.

