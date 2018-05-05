Troy, Tipp share title; Newton wins CCC outright: Friday/Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — All the Troy baseball team needed to clinch its first share of a division championship since 2014 was to defeat Trotwood.

And the Trojans left little doubt on Friday, scoring 12 first-inning runs en route to a 16-1 title-clinching victory at Market Street Field.

With the win, Troy improved to 16-6 overall and 13-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, sharing the crown with Tippecanoe.

On Friday, Austin Kendall was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Jake Daniel was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs, Tomo Nakayama drove in two runs and Brandon Emery, Jacob Adams, Derek McDonagh and Cole Brogan each had one RBI.

Matt Bigley and Luke Severt combined for the win, with Bigley striking out four, walking one and giving up one unearned run in two innings and Severt striking out two and allowing one hit in three innings.

Troy finishes the regular season Monday at Centerville.

Tippecanoe 26,

Stebbins 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils (22-3, 13-2 Greater Wester Ohio Conference American North Division) had little trouble with Stebbins on Senior Day Friday, winning 26-1 to clinch its first share of the division title in its second season as a member of the league.

Tippecanoe hosts Waynesville Monday to close out the regular season.

Newton 11,

National Trail 3

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians won the Cross County Conference championship outright for the first time since 2001 Friday night, routing runner-up National Trail at home 11-3 to clinch the crown.

Newton improved to 18-2 overall and 11-1 overall with the win, with National Trail — which entered the day needing to defeat the Indians to earn a share of the title — falling to 9-3 in the CCC.

“Seventeen years without a conference championship, so it was great for the kids,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “They got a chance to dogpile on our home field against a team that, if they would’ve beaten us, would’ve shared the league title with us. It was a good game for us, and I’m extremely proud of our seniors and how they competed the whole game.”

Ryan Mollette set the table in the leadoff spot, going 4 for 4 with three runs scored on the day, Cole Weaver was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Alex Koon doubled and had three RBIs and Charlie Walker doubled and had two RBIs to lead the Indians, with Noah Weaver and Nate Zielinski each driving in one run.

Cole Weaver went the distance on the mound for the win, striking out 16, walking two and allowing three hits and two earned runs.

“Cole pitched just a heck of a game, had a lot of command and confidence,” Kopp said. “National Trail is a good team, so for him to strike out 16 guys shows where he’s at this year and how talented he is.

“Overall, we’re really proud of our guys, but I told them after the game to enjoy this, but come Monday we’ve got to get ready for tournament time.”

Other scores: Friday — Bethel 16, Troy Christian (7-11) 11. Bradford (8-11, 3-10 CCC) 10, Mississinawa Valley 2.

* Tennis

GWOC

CENTERVILLE — The Troy tennis team finished tied with Fairmont for third place at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Golf Flight tournament Friday at Centerville, scoring 28 points behind champion Centerville and runner-up Beavercreek.

Elijah Sadler had the best finish for the Trojans, placing second at second singles, only falling in the championship match to Centerville. The first doubles team of Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz placed third and Shane Essick at first singles, Andrew Magoteaux and third singles and the second doubles team of Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp all placed fourth.

The tournament began on Thursday but only got through two rounds before rain halted play, with the tournament finishing on Friday afternoon after another rain storm had passed.

* Softball

Troy 10,

Trotwood 0

TROY — The Troy softball team wrapped up second place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Friday, shutting out Trotwood 10-0.

With the win, Troy improved to 13-10 overall and 11-4 in the division, one game ahead of third-place Butler.

Troy begins sectional tournament play at home against Fairborn Monday.

Other scores: Friday — Tippecanoe (13-10, 8-7 GWOC American North) 8, Stebbins 4. Saturday — Covington 11, Mississinawa Valley 5.

