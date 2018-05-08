7 earn district berths

By Josh Brown

TROY — Milton-Union’s Nathan and Nick Brumbaugh and Lehman’s Griffin West will make return trips.

Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg and Christopher Nichols and Lehman’s Sam Ritze and Danny Lins will be going for the first time.

All seven players punched their tickets to next week’s district tournament at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Troy High School and Troy Community Park, advancing to Saturday’s semifinal round where they will play for seeding and the sectional championship.

Nate and Nick Brumbaugh, who last year played singles during the regular season then teamed up in doubles to reach the district tournament, did the same thing again this season, earning the No. 1 seed going into the sectional. Tuesday, they won both their matches easily, defeating Catholic Central’s Woeber and Kavanagh 6-1, 6-0 and Greenville’s Lobenstein and Onkst 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semis.

There, they will take on the No. 3 seed, Lehman’s Ritze and Lins, who had a long day. After defeating Northwestern’s Glass and Macy 6-1, 6-3, they went three sets and won two tiebreakers in the get-to-district match against Northeastern’s Moescher and Calhoun, winning 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-6 (3) to move on.

Milton-Union’s other doubles team of Nathan Black and Jake Swafford earned the No. 4 seed, but they ran into trouble in Tippecanoe’s unseeded duo of Achterberg and Nichols, the Red Devils’ first and third singles players, respectively, during the regular season.

First, Achterberg and Nichols knocked off Lehman’s Sean Toner and Cole Kramer, 6-0, 6-0. Then they won a tough first set against the Bulldogs’ Black and Swafford and carried that momentum through the second set in a 6-4, 6-1 upset.

With the seed in the bracket out of the way, Achterberg and Nichols held off Northwestern’s Wildofsky and Smyzcek 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to advance, the first Tippecanoe district qualifiers since Michael and Joe Keller in 2015.

Tippecanoe’s other doubles team, Evan Hill and Levi Berning, saw their season come to an end in a tough three-set loss in the first round to Catholic Central’s Woeber and Kavanagh, 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

And in singles play, Lehman’s West was the area’s lone district qualifier. Entering as the No. 2 seed, he defeated Milton-Union’s Luke Barnes 6-1, 6-0 and then defeated Northeastern’s Gabe King 7-6 (4), 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinal round.

There, he took on Tippecanoe’s Hugo Mark, who defeated Urbana’s Hudson Stouffer 6-0, 6-2 and Greenon’s Matthew Barton 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinal. But once there, West won the first set and then held off a late charge in the second to defeat Mark 6-2, 6-4 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Also for Tippecanoe, David Shininger defeated Northridge’s Vernon Woods 6-0, 6-1 before falling to Greenon’s Andrew Conover 6-4, 6-2. And Blake Moran defeated Milton-Union’s Jacob Motz 6-3, 6-2 before falling to Northridge’s Josh Brown 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

For Milton-Union, Barnes defeated Northridge’s Harley Geisel 6-2, 7-6 (3) before falling to Lehman’s West. Motz lost his preliminary match to Tippecanoe’s Moran 6-3, 6-2 and Peyton Brown lost a preliminary 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to Northwestern’s Corbin Fuschino.

And for Lehman, Ryan Goettemoeller defeated Kenton Ridge’s Zach Thompson 6-1, 6-2 and Greenville’s Duda Wollmeister 6-4, 6-3 before falling to Northeastern’s Jacob Calhoun 6-1, 6-2. And Michael Wesner defeated Greenville’s P. Baddel 6-4, 6-4 before falling to Northwestern’s Reilly Smith 6-0, 6-0.

Saturday’s sectional semifinal round begins at 9 a.m. at Troy Community Park.

