Bulldogs, Eagles, Bees advance in sectional tournament: Monday sports roundup

MECHANICSBURG — Milton-Union’s Aaran Stone couldn’t have picked a better time to pitch his best game.

The Bulldog junior pitched a two-hitter Monday, striking out five and walking two to lead No. 17 Milton-Union to a 7-1 upset victory over No. 16 Mechanicsburg in the first round of the Division III baseball sectional tournament.

Offensively, Josh Wooddell was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Stone also drove in two runs, A.J. Lovin was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Kayge Thwaits had an RBI for Milton-Union, which improved to 12-10 on the season with the win.

Milton-Union will now face No. 9 Arcanum Wednesday on the road in the second round.

Troy Christian 3,

Greeneview 2

JAMESTOWN — Last season, Troy Christian struggled through the regular season, only to get on a postseason roll that only came to an end in the sectional championship game.

The Eagles seem to be following a pattern.

After ending an eight-game losing streak Saturday with a 17-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader, No. 15 Troy Christian got a solid pitching performance from Caleb Twiss and held off No. 14 Greeneview to open this year’s Division III sectional tournament with a 3-2 upset on the road.

Troy Christian, which improved to 9-12 with the win, will travel to No. 4 Anna Wednesday for a second-round matchup.

Bethel 25,

Stivers 3

BRANDT — The 20th-seeded Bethel Bees have been scoring a lot of runs lately, but Monday they hit a new high in the Division III sectional tournament opener against No. 23 Stivers, winning 25-3 in five innings.

Bethel advances to take on top-seeded Madison on the road Wednesday in the second round.

D-IV Sectional

Bradford 14,

Miss. Valley 13

UNION CITY — Bradford finished the regular season on a tear, so why would the postseason be any different?

The ninth-seeded Railroaders (9-11) — who defeated Mississinawa Valley 10-2 on Friday in a regular season game — held off the No. 5 Blackhawks again Monday, this time winning 14-13 in the first round of the Division IV sectional tournament.

Andy Branson was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Clay Layman doubled and had two RBIs, Wyatt Spangler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Larkin Painter was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Parker Smith was 3 for 4 with a double.

Bradford moves on to face No. 4 Triad on the road Wednesday in the second round.

Jackson Center 5,

Covington 1

JACKSON CENTER — The postseason came to an end in the first round of the Division IV sectional tournament for the No. 12 Covington Buccaneers in a 5-1 loss at No. 6 Jackson Center Monday.

Regular Season

Centerville 4,

Troy 1

CENTERVILLE — The Troy Trojans finished the regular season Monday by dropping their second straight, falling at Centerville 4-1 to drop to 16-8 on the year.

Brandon Emery was 2 for 4 and drove in Troy’s only run as the Trojans were outhit 8-4 in the game. Braeden Snider took the loss, giving up two runs in two innings of work.

Troy begins sectional tournament play Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Fairborn and Xenia.

* Softball

Regular Season

Newton 17,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — Last year, four team, including Newton, shared the Cross County Conference softball championship.

This season, the Indians were greedy.

Newton (16-8, 11-1 CCC) clinched the league title outright Monday, defeating Miami East 17-1 in a makeup game on the road, with Bradford, Tri-County North and Arcanum all finishing second with 10-2 records.

“I am so proud of this group of players,” Newton coach Mark Gibson said. “They’ve worked so hard throughout this entire season, and they deserve this. We play in one of the best conferences in the state, and to be CCC champions isn’t something that came easy.”

Kylee Fisher doubled and had four RBIs, Mallory Dunlevy was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Baily Chaney was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, Erin Norman had three RBIs and Kristen Rappold and Ashlyn Deeter were both 2 for 2 as the Indians outhit the Vikings (3-15, 3-9 CCC) 18-3.

Rappold also got the win on the mound, striking out two and giving up one hit in two innings, while Norman struck out five and gave up two hits in three innings of work.

Newton begins sectional tournament play Thursday in the second round, hosting the winner between Houston and Jackson Center. Miami East will face West Liberty-Salem on the road Wednesday to begin postseason play.

Greenville 7,

Milton-Union 4

GREENVILLE — Milton-Union fell to 17-5 on the season Monday night, dropping a hard-fought matchup at Greenville 7-4 in non-league play.

Kya Swartztrauber homered and had two RBIs for the Bulldogs and Bree Nevels and Masey Gregg were both 2 for 4 with a double as the Green Wave (23-5) put the game away with a four-run fifth inning.

“We played a pretty good game until we had some errors in that fifth inning, and we couldn’t get anything together after that. But we played a pretty good game other than a few mistakes,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said.

After hosting National Trail Tuesday, Milton-Union opens postseason play at home against Bethel Wednesday.

D-I Sectional

Northmont 16,

Piqua 2

CLAYTON — The season came to an end for the Piqua Indians in the opening round of the Division I sectional tournament Monday in a 16-2 loss at Northmont, the team’s 10th straight.

Piqua finished the season 6-21.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Springfield 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy tennis team finished the regular season Monday on the road, defeating Springfield 5-0.

At first singles, Shane Essick won 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Elijah Sadler won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Jackson Goodall and Nathan Kleptz won 6-7 (5), 6-1, 1-0. At second doubles, Anoop Patel and John Wehrkamp won 6-0, 6-0.

After facing Mason in the semifinal round of the OTCA team tournament Tuesday in Troy, the Trojans (17-3) will begin play in the Division I sectional tournament Wednesday at Troy High School and Troy Community Park.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.