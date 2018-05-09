Troy tennis falls to Mason: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy tennis team played host to the No. 1 team in the state Tuesday afternoon, taking on Mason in the semifinal round of the OTCA team tournament at Troy and falling 4-0.

At first singles, Elijah Sadler lost to Niraj Komatineni 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Anoop Patel lost to Shashank Reddy 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, John Wehrkamp lost to Aneesh Zutshi 6-0, 6-1. And at first doubles, Shane Essick and Andrew Magoteaux lost to Pranav Viswanathan and Diego Cepeda 6-2, 6-2.

It provided an early look at the Trojans’ lineup for the sectional tournament, as Essick and Magoteaux — the team’s usual first and third singles players — joined together and earned the No. 1 seed in the doubles bracket, while the usual second doubles team of Patel and Wehrkamp will split up and play in the singles bracket alongside No. 3 seed Sadler.

Division I sectional tournament play began Wednesday, with the finals on Saturday.

* Baseball

D-I Sectional

Piqua 9,

Carroll 4

PIQUA — The 13th-seeded Piqua baseball team held its seed Tuesday to open the Division I sectional tournament, knocking off No. 16 Carroll 9-4 at Hardman Field.

Piqua, which improved to 11-15 with the win, will travel to No. 4 Centerville on Thursday for a second-round game.

Other scores: regular season — Twin Valley South 2, Covington 1.

* Softball

D-IV Sectional

Triad 11,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The season came to an end for the Lehman softball team Tuesday as the 11th-seeded Cavaliers were upset 11-0 by No. 13 Triad at home.

