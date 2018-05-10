Troy softball, Newton baseball upset in sectional: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy softball team’s tournament matchup against Centerville proved to be a reflection on the whole season.

The fifth-seeded Trojans got off to a shaky start, falling behind 4-0 after two and 8-1 after four innings — but they then fought back late in the game, putting together a four-run sixth to cut the deficit to only two. In the end, though, the 13th-seeded Elks were able to get the final out with the tying runs on base and hold on for an 8-6 upset victory Wednesday at Market Street Field.

Starter Hallie Snyder got off to a rough start, giving up an unearned run in the first but getting out of a bases-loaded jam to prevent further damage. But the Elks (9-12) — who defeated Troy 13-5 in the first game of the season — strung together eight hits over the next three innings and, with the help of four walks and another error — chased Snyder in favor of reliever Erica Keenan, who got out of trouble in the fourth with the Trojans trailing 8-1.

Paige Nadolny drove in a run in the third to get Troy on the board, then the Trojans cashed in a leadoff double by Tia Bass in the fifth but left the bases loaded and still trailed 8-2. Snyder drove in three runs with a clutch triple in the bottom of the sixth and scored on an RBI single by Cierra Ulrich to cut the lead to 8-6 — but, after back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the seventh, the Trojans left the potential tying runs on base as the game came to a close.

Offensively for the Trojans, Kearston Riley was 2 for 5, Josie Rohlfs was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Bass was 3 for 5 with a double, Snyder was 2 for 2 with a triple and Ulrich was 2 for 4.

Troy, which had been to the sectional championship game two straight seasons, finished the season 15-12.

D-III Sectional

Milton-Union 12,

Bethel 2

WEST MILTON — No. 2 Milton-Union recovered from a slow start against No. 9 Bethel Wednesday in a second-round Division III sectional tournament game, pulling away for a 12-2 victory to advance to next week’s sectional final.

Bethel scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldogs (19-5) answered with one in the bottom of the inning and four more in the second to take control. Mercedes Farmer then put the game well out of reach in the bottom of the fourth, keying a six-run inning with a grand slam to seal the run-rule win in five.

For the Bulldogs, Bree Nevels was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Courtney Seevers was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Madison Jones was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Masey Gregg and Hannah Oaks each drove in a run, Lizzie Oaks doubled and Farmer had a home run and four RBIs.

Farmer also got the win, pitching four innings and allowing two runs, zero earned, on four hits with four strikeouts.

Madison Casto had an RBI and Maddie Cain was 2 for 2 for Bethel, while Sarah Casto took the loss on the mound.

Milton-Union advances to Monday’s sectional final, where it will take on top-seeded West Liberty-Salem at Northmont.

West Liberty-Salem 12,

Miami East 2

WEST LIBERTY — The Division III sectional tournament run came to an end for 10th-seeded Miami East in the second round Wednesday as the Vikings lost at No. 1 West Liberty-Salem, 12-2.

Paige Lawson took the loss for the Vikings (3-16), who were outhit 12-1 in the game.

“They’re a No. 1 seed for a reason,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “Paige did a good job of battling, but they just hit the ball well.”

Miami East travels to Houston Friday for one final makeup game.

Regular Season

Covington 13,

TV South 2

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Kenzie Long homered as the Covington Buccaneers closed the book on the regular season with a 13-2 Cross County Conference victory in a makeup game at Twin Valley South Wednesday.

* Baseball

D-IV Sectional

Southeastern 1,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Treg Jackson and Southeastern’s Wesley Earles threw matching gems Wednesday in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament, but the sixth-seeded Trojans were able to scrape together an unearned run in the top of the fifth inning and held on from there, upsetting the top-seeded Indians 1-0 at Newton.

Both teams only had two hits on the night, as Newton’s Ryan Mollette and Cole Weaver both went 1 for 3. On the mound, Jackson struck out eight, walked eight and gave up only one hit in six innings of work — but the Trojans got a run in the fifth on an errant throw on an attempted steal of third base with two outs and made that run stand up.

“Treg competed like crazy,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “He’s been doing that for four years for us, and he gave his best effort tonight. We ran into a D-I college pitcher who’s going to Wright State, but that’s just tournament time.

“Overall, we’re proud of all of our seniors. They’ll go down as one of the most successful classes in school history, winning three straight sectional championships before this year and the first ever outright Cross County Conference title this year. Those five guys will be missed.”

Newton finished the season 18-3.

Lehman 14,

Jackson Center 2

SIDNEY — Third-seeded Lehman had little trouble with No. 6 Jackson Center to open the Division IV sectional tournament Wednesday at home, winning its second-round matchup 14-2 in five innings.

Lehman (14-7) will face No. 1 Russia for the sectional title Wednesday at Newton High School.

Triad 5,

Bradford 0

NORTH LEWISBURG — Bradford’s strong finish to the season finally came to an end in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament Wednesday at Triad as the ninth-seeded Railroaders lost to the No. 4 Cardinals 5-0.

Bradford finished the season 9-12.

D-III Sectional

Anna 13,

Troy Christian 3

ANNA — Troy Christian fell short of a return trip to the sectional title game Wednesday as the 15th-seeded Eagles fell 13-3 in five innings on the road to No. 4 Anna.

The Eagles took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but Anna (14-7) answered with four in the bottom of the inning and four more in the second and third innings to take control for good. Nathan Waltz took the loss for Troy Christian, with Zach Seagraves going 2 for 2, Louden Saulbeamer hitting a double and Tyler Jackson driving in all three runs.

Troy Christian finished the season 9-13.

Arcanum 4,

Milton-Union 3

ARCANUM — No. 17 Milton-Union held a 2-1 lead for much of Wednesday’s second-round matchup in the Division III sectional tournament on the road, but No. 9 Arcanum tied the score in the fifth and plated two runs in the sixth, holding off the Bulldogs 4-3 and ending their season.

Jacob Goodman went the distance on the mound, allowing eight hits and four runs — only one earned — while striking out five and walking none. Aaran Stone had two RBIs and Josh Woodell had an RBI for the Bulldog offense.

Milton-Union finished the season 12-10.

Dayton Christian 3,

Miami East 2

DAYTON — Miami East dropped a hard-fought game at Dayton Christian Wednesday in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament as the No. 12 Vikings fell to the No. 7 Warriors 3-2.

Miami East finished the season 11-9.

Madison 10,

Bethel 0

MIDDLETOWN — Bethel’s season came to an end in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament Wednesday as the 20th-seeded Bees fell 10-0 to top-seeded Madison on the road.

