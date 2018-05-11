Egbert pitches no-hitter in Tipp win: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — Kenten Egbert has made quite a splash since joining the Tippecanoe baseball team.

And on Thursday, the junior — who transferred from Bethel in the offseason and had to wait to the midway point of the season to suit up — hit a new high point.

Egbert pitched a no-hitter against Alter in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament, striking out six and leading the top-seeded Red Devils to a 14-0 victory over the No. 10 Knights Thursday at home.

Seth Clayton had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs, while Egbert, Cole Barhorst, Mason McClurg and Cade Beam each had two hits to power Tippecanoe, which improved to 24-3 with the win.

Tippecanoe advances to Thursday’s sectional final round, where it will face No. 7 Bellbrook at Miamisburg High School.

D-I Sectional

Centerville 9,

Piqua 2

CENTERVILLE — The season came to an end for the Piqua baseball team Thursday as the 13th-seeded Indians lost 9-2 to No. 4 Centerville on the road.

Piqua finished the season 11-17.

* Softball

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 14,

Belmont 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team easily advanced in its first game of the Division II sectional tournament Thursday as the No. 3 Red Devils routed No. 14 Belmont 14-0 in a second-round matchup at home.

Tippecanoe (14-10) was led by Brooke Silcox, who was 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs, and Corinn Siefring, who was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Husic was 3 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs, Hailee Varvel was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and one RBI, Brooke Aselage had two RBIs and Sidney Unger and Maddie Loges each drove in one run.

Savannah Wead got the win, striking out seven, walking none and allowing no hits through three innings, while Hallie Thompson struck out three and gave up one hit in two innings of work.

The Red Devils will face No. 4 Eaton in the sectional final Tuesday at Dixie High School.

D-IV Sectional

Newton 10,

Houston 8

PLEASANT HILL — The top-seeded Newton softball team found itself in a battle Thursday in a second-round matchup in the Division IV sectional tournament, but the Indians were able to hold off No. 12 Houston 10-8 and advance to next week’s sectional title game.

Newton (17-8) outhit Houston 14-7 but had to survive a rough day on defense, committing five errors. Kristen Rappold, who also got the win on the mound, was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs, Brooke Deeter hit a three-run home run, Haley Pack was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Ashlyn Deeter was 2 for 3 with two doubles and Baily Chaney was 2 for 3 with a double.

Newton will next face No. 6 Russia Tuesday at Bradford.

Covington 12,

Fort Loramie 7

COVINGTON — Ninth-seeded Covington jumped out in front of No. 10 Fort Loramie Thursday in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament, building a 7-2 lead after two innings and tacking on four in the bottom of the sixth to seal a 12-7 victory.

Kenzie Long was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Buccaneers, Emma Dammeyer was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Morgan Studebaker was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Makenna Gostomsky was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Sarah Hubbard was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Layklen Kemp was 2 for 4 and Kirstie Barnes had an RBI.

Long and Dammeyer also combined for the win on the mound, with Long striking out six, walking three and allowing six hits and five runs in four innings and Dammeyer striking out two and allowing three hits and two runs in three innings.

Covington will face No. 4 Mechanicsburg Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Bradford 10,

Southeastern 0

BRADFORD — The third-seeded Bradford Railroaders had little trouble getting past No. 8 Southeastern in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament Thursday, blanking the Trojans 10-0 to advance to next week’s sectional final.

Bradford will take on No. 2 Tri-County North Tuesday at Greenville.

