Milton sweeps SWBL; East boys, Bucc girls win CCC

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

DAYTON — The Milton-Union track and field teams swept the Southwestern Buckeye League meet Saturday at Northridge High School, with the boys winning a second straight Buckeye Division title and the girls holding on to end Waynesville’s lengthy streak atop the division.

Milton-Union’s girls scored 185 points, edging the Spartans by only two points in a thrilling finish. In the final event of the day, the Waynesville 4×400 team won in 4:20.41 seconds, but Milton-Union’s team finished second in 4:22.95 to give the Bulldogs just enough points to hang onto the team title.

Winners for the Bulldog girls were: Emily Hornberger in the 100 (13.43 seconds) and pole vault (10-8) and Beyonce Bobbitt in the discus (123-4) and shot put (38-6.5).

The Bulldog boys won with 184 points, with Waynesville in second with 156.

Winners for Milton-Union’s boys were: Sam Motz in the 110 hurdles (16.37 seconds), 300 hurdles (41.52 seconds) and shot put (51-3.5), Robbie Grove in the 100 (11.46 seconds) and 200 (23.02 seconds), Shannon Milnickel in the 1,600 (4:36.85), Trevor Grile in the pole vault (11-6) and the 4×200 relay team (1:34.13).

CCC

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Miami East and Covington dominated the Cross County Conference meet Saturday at Twin Valley South High School, with the Viking boys and Buccaneer girls winning the meet and the East girls and Covington boys finishing as runners-up.

On the boys side, Miami East was first with 117 points. Winners were: Blaine Brokschmidt in the pole vault (a meet-record 14-9), the 4×800 relay team of Taton Bertsch, Eric Austerman, Jonah Brautigam and Gavin Horn (8:25.8),the 4×100 team of Dalton Taynor, Daniel Baker, Colton Weldy and Brokschmidt (45.29 seconds),

Covington was second with 112 points. Winners were: Cade Harshbarger in the 110 hurdles (15.02 seconds) and 300 hurdles (41.7 seconds), the 4×200 team of Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Nathan Lyle and Duncan Cooper (1:34.24), the 4×400 team of Gray and Cade Harshbarger, Tyler Freeman and Lyle (3:34),

Newton was fifth with 65 points. Winners were: Cameron Stine in the high jump (6-0), Ethan Cook in the long jump (20-10.25) and Dalton Hildebrand in the shot put (52-2).

Bradford was seventh with 37 points. Winners were: Jacob McQuinn in the discus (146-4).

Bethel was ninth with 27 points.

And on the girls side, Covington won with 155 points. Winners were: the 4×800 relay team of Ashlyn Plessinger, Kelsey Dysinger, Danielle Alexander and Paige Boehringer (10:33.8), the 4×200 team of Maci White, Victoria Lyle, Morgan Lowe and Shae Robinson (1:53.09), Rayna Horner in the 400 (59.51 seconds), Boehringer in the 800 (2:30.8), the 4×400 team of Plessinger, Boehringer, Horner and Breanna Kimmel (4:13.45) and Lauren Christian in the shot put (41-2).

Miami East was second with 96.5 points. Winners were: Kaitlyn Mack in the 300 hurdles (49.88 seconds), Rachel Ondera in the discus (124-4),

Bradford was eighth with 41 points, Bethel was ninth with 27 points and Newton was 11th with 20 points.

MBC

CEDARVILLE — Troy Christian’s girls were fifth and boys were sixth at the Metro Buckeye Conference meet Saturday at Cedarville University.

The Eagle girls were fifth with 62 points. Winners were: Kenley Blake in the 100 (13.47 seconds) and high jump (4-10) and Lizzie Deal in the long jump (16-5).

Troy Christian’s boys were sixth with 41 points without any individual winners.

