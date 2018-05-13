Junior high athletes place at state

Staff Reports

LANCASTER — A number of Miami County athletes competed in Ohio High School Athletic Association 7th and 8th Grade State Track and Field Championship meet Saturday at Lancaster High School — and all came away with spots on the podium.

The Troy Junior High School girls track and field team competed in three events, both placing and setting school records in all three of them.

In the pole vault, eighth grader Sophie Fong placed fourth with a vault of 9-3, breaking her own school record. Eighth grader Emma Kennett placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:24.45, breaking her own school record. The 4×200 relay team of eighth graders Kaylee King and Hannah Falknor, along with seventh graders Leah Harnish and Catie O’Neill, placed fifth in 1:51.00, breaking the school record the relay team set earlier this season.

This was Falknor’s second medal at the junior high state meet, having placed placed third in the 400 (1:00.95) as a seventh grader. Last year, Hallie Westmeyer — now a freshman competing for the Troy High School girls track and field team —placed fifth in the high jump (4-10). Fong also was a state qualifier last year.

As a team, the Troy girls placed 12th with 13 points. The Troy Junior High School girls team is coached by Barb Roberts.

A pair of Miami County boys athletes also participated in the state meet. Newton’s Ben Hoover placed fourth in the 1,600 in 4:44.87. He also ran in the 800, finishing in 2:23.77.

Tippecanoe eighth grader Hayden Gostomsky placed first in the 100-meter wheelchair race in 30.62 seconds.

This is the second year the OHSAA has officially sponsored a junior high school state track and field meet.

