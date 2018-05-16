Bradford softball advances to district final: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

GREENVILLE — The third-seeded Bradford softball team avenged a regular season loss that cost the Railroaders a share of the league title, routing No. 2 Tri-County North 8-2 in the Division IV sectional championship game Tuesday at Greenville.

The Railroaders jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the top of the third and, after the Panthers responded by scoring two in the bottom of the third, tacked on four insurance runs in the fourth inning to seal the win.

Skipp Miller was 3 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs and Bianca Keener hit a home run and added two RBIs to lead Bradford. Miller also shut down Tri-County North over six innings of work, striking out 13 and walking one while allowing four hits and two runs.

Bradford (22-3) will face Cincinnati Christian in the district final Saturday at Mason.

Mechanicsburg 13,

Covington 1

SIDNEY — Fourth-seeded Mechanicsburg scored seven first-inning runs and put the game away with five in the fourth inning, defeating No. 9 Covington 13-1 in five innings in the Division IV sectional final Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Covington took the lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Makenna Gostomsky, who was 2 for 3 in the game. Morgan Studebaker was 2 for 2 and scored the run, but the Buccaneers were limited to five hits on the day.

Covington finished the season 11-9.

D-II Sectional

Eaton 6,

Tippecanoe 3

NEW LEBANON — Tippecanoe scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score against No. 4 Eaton, but the third-seeded Red Devils gave up three more in the top of the seventh and couldn’t answer back in a 6-3 loss in the Division II sectional final Tuesday at Dixie.

Emma Miller was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Kaitlyn Husic doubled and drove in a run, Brooke Silcox was 3 for 3, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 4 and Corinn Siefring doubled for Tippecanoe. Savannah Wead took the loss on the mound, allowing nine hits, three walks and four earned runs while striking out six.

Tippecanoe finished the season 14-11.

* Baseball

Beavercreek 7,

Troy 6

TROY — Before taking on fifth-seeded Northmont in Thursday’s Division I sectional final, the Troy baseball team — seeded No. 3 in the tournament — picked up a regular season makeup game against Beavercreek, the No. 2 seed. And after giving up a six-run fifth inning, the Trojans scored four in the bottom of the seventh but saw their rally come up short in a 7-6 loss to the Beavers Tuesday at Market Street Field.

Keiran Williams was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Troy, Matt Bigley was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, Jacob Adams was 2 for 4 — and was stranded on base as the potential tying run in the bottom of the seventh — and Cole Brogan and Jake Daniel each had an RBI.

Chase Weaver took the loss, allowing six runs — only one earned — on four hits and five walks while striking out three in 4 2-3 innings of work.

Troy (17-9) will face Northmont in the sectional final Thursday at Centerville High School.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.