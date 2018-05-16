By Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA — This spring’s weather has been a little bit of everything.

So why not have some more weather problems at the Division III district meet Tuesday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field?

While field events were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m., it was 6:30 p.m. before events got started due to storms in the area.

“The weather delay was kind of crazy,” Covington junior shot putter Lauren Christian said. “I don’t think we have had one of those this year. But, it is Ohio. You should expect it.”

Once the competition got started, Christian remained the head of the class.

She cruised to the district title in the shot put, with a distance of 42-4.25 on her second throw.

“That was my first time up over 42-feet since the third week of the season,” Christian said. “That was good to see. I wanted to get the meet record (42-.75). I was only an inch short. Hopefully, I can get over 43 next week. I have been trying to break that for awhile now.”

Covington’s 4×800 relay team of (Plessinger, Dysinger, Alexander, Boehringer) was fourth in 10:24.74 to qualify for next week’s regional.

Troy Christian’s Kenley Blake also qualified for next week’s regional, finishing second in the high jump by clearing 4-11.

A number of sprinters had good days in qualifying for the finals. Because of the weather delay, relays and the 800 will be run in heats at Saturday’s finals.

The qualifiers for Saturday’s finals included:

100 Hurdles: Lehman’s Lauren McFarland (17.84 seconds); Covington’s Morgan Kimmel (18.03 seconds).

100: Covington’s Breanna Kimmel (12.77 seconds) and Morgan Lowe (13.31 seconds); Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary (12.86 seconds) and Lindsey Magoteaux (12.94 seconds).

400: Covington’s Rayna Horner (58.45 seconds); Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary (1:01.29); Bradford’s Mercedes Smith (1:03.95).

300 Hurdles: Lehman’s Rylie McIver (49.09 seconds) and Lauren McFarlan (51.05 seconds); Covington’s Morgan Kimmel (52.41 seconds).

200: Covington’s Breanna Kimmel (26.21 seconds) and Rayna Horner (26.23 seconds); Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary (26.43 seconds) and Rylie McIver (27.17 seconds).

* Boys

Covington pole vaulter Jett Murphy hooked up with in a battle with good friend and Ansonia pole vaulter Brock Shellhaas Tuesday.

Both vaulters cleared 13-10 with no misses.

At 14-6, both vaulters missed on all three attempts. In the jumpoff for first, Shellhaas cleared 14-6.

“It is a lot of fun competing against him (Brock Shellhaas),” Murphy said. “I don’t know what happened (at 14-6). I have made that height before. I wasn’t concerned about winning. I just wanted to be in the top four.”

Murphy has had am amazing season, given he had ACL surgery in December.

“My last ACL took a lot longer than this to come back from,” Murphy said. “I am surprised how fast I have been able to come back.”

In the discus, Jacob McQuinn of Bradford was second with a throw of 143-6, while Newton freshman Dawson Hildebrand was fourth with a distance of 139-6, both qualifying for next week’s regional.

About a month ago, Lehman senior Owen Smith decided to give the long jump a try.

Next week, he will be competing at regionals after jumping 19-6 Tuesday to finish third.

“I decided about a month ago to give it a try,” Smith said. “ I had always been a good jumper in football. I never expected to make it to regionals. I have been practicing for about three weeks and last week was my first meet. I jumped over 20 feet at that meet. Hopefully, I can get back up over 20-feet next week at regionals.”

Qualifying for Friday’s finals were:

110 Hurdles: Covington’s Cade Harshbarger (15.26 seconds) and Cade Schmelzer (17.42 seconds); Newton’s Cameron Stine (16.07 seconds).

100: Newton’s Ethan Cook (11.51 seconds); Covington’s Tyler Freeman (11.6 seconds).

400: Covington’s Nathan Lyle (51.92 seconds) and Gray Harshbarger (52.96 seconds).

300 Hurdles: Covington’s Cade Harshbarger (39.88 seconds) and Cade Schmelzer (44.64 seconds); Newton’s Cameron Stine (43.93 seconds).

200: Newton’s Ethan Cook (23.07 seconds); Covington’s Tyler Freeman (23.2 seconds).

* Milton-Union

WEST MILTON — The Bethel Bees began competition at the Division III track and field meet at Milton-Union High School Tuesday, missing out on any regional qualifiers in the first day’s finalized events but sending a number of athletes to Saturday’s finals.

For the boys, Korry Hamlin advanced to the finals in the 1,600, as did the 4×100 relay team of Tristan Johnson, Juan Alvarez, Johnathan Nieto and Max Schell, the 4×200 team of Wyatt Leet, Jared Evans, Colton and Keaton Smith and the 4×400 team of Leet, Hamlin, Colton and Keaton Smith.

For the girls, Rachel Larsen qualified for the finals in the 400, as did the 4×100 relay team of Natalie Morman, Sophia Yarwick, Lauren Newton and Karissa Bui, the 4×200 team of Morman, Yarwick, Ashley Newton and Bui and the 4×400 team of Ashley Newton, Hayden Parsons, Brielle Gatrell and Larsen.

Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.