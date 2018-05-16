The rivalry runs deep

By David Fong

PIQUA — The roots of Miami County’s oldest high school rivalry run deep through Megan Myers’ soul.

With an uncle who was a star on the Troy High School football team and a mother who played basketball for the Trojans, it’s safe to say Myers, a senior on the Troy girls track and field team, was born into the rivalry.

For Myers, that made winning a district title in enemy territory just a little sweeter.

“It feels great,” Myers said just moments after she anchored the Troy girls 4×800 relay team to a Division I district title (10:11.62) Wednesday at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium. “It feels even better to do it in Piqua.”

Myers, juniors Olivia Tyre and Kate Pence and freshman Dinah Gigandet captured a district title, as did sophomore Lenea Browder in the shot put and Troy boys track and field junior Spencer Klopfenstein in the discus. Even with limited finals taking place Wednesday — the majority of running events, along with more field events, will qualify Friday — the Troy girls still managed to qualify one relay team and four individuals to next week’s regional meet at Wayne High School.

“We wanted to run well for Megan,” said Tyre, who ran the opening leg for the Trojans. “When we started out as freshmen, she was one of the older ones who helped us out.”

Butler started the relay in the lead, but Gigandet closed the gap in the second leg.

“It was really cool,” Gigandet said of being the only freshman running on a relay team with three upperclassmen. “It was really fun.”

Gigandet had nearly put the Trojans in first place before handing off to Pence, who wasted little time in putting the Trojans out in front for good.

“Butler came out really fast, and I knew I had to catch them,” Pence said.

Pence then handed off to Myers, who slammed the door shut for the Trojans.

“I didn’t want this to be my last (4×800) race,” Myers said. “I wanted to get at least one more race.”

Klopfenstein wins discus

Klopfenstein hadn’t won the discus once all year.

He picked the right time to change that.

With a heave of 144-5 on his second throw of the evening, the junior set a mark that would break his personal record by 2 feet and stand as the winning throw by nearly 5 feet.

“This feels really good,” Klopfenstein said. “I have never got first in the discus. To come out and do it for the first time at districts is great. It still hasn’t really set in yet that I’m going to regionals for the first time. I’m excited.”

Fellow Trojan Jesse Westmeyer just missed a trip to regionals, throwing a 133-5, a mere 1-inch short of the fourth and final qualifying spot.

Browder wins shot

Browder demands excellence from herself.

So while she won the shot put with a throw of 41-8 Wednesday, it simply wasn’t good enough.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Browder, who broke her own school record with a throw of 48-6.5 earlier this season. “I always want more. I always want to do better than I did the last time. Today I definitely wasn’t throwing my best. I was happy I won, but it’s still really frustrating. I always compare myself to what I know I can do. At regionals, I’m going to have to do better.”

It was a clean sweep for the Trojans in the shot put, as senior Alaura Holycross took second with a throw of 35-11.75.

High jumpers advance

Troy advanced a pair of freshman high jumpers to regionals Wednesday, as Hallie Westmeyer was second with a jump of 5-0 and Bailey Brogan was fourth at 4-10.

Brogan was a late substitution for regular high jumper Jessica Goodwin, who has been slowed by an injury suffered during last week’s Greater Western Ohio Conference meet.

Girls reach finals

The top eight finishers in every running event other than the 4×800 qualified for Friday’s finals.

Qualifying for the Troy girls were: Goodwin in the 100 hurdles (third in 16.30 seconds), Annah Stanley in the 100 (sixth in 13.47 seconds), the 4×200 relay team of Laura Borchers, Camryn Moeller, Katie Lord and Brennah Hutchinson (second in 1:49.44), the 4×100 relay team of Stanley, Moeller, Evelyn Plunkett and Borchers (first in 51.19 seconds), Hutchinson (fourth in 1:01.51) and Lord (seventh in 1:02.83) in the 400, La’Zaya Barger (sixth in 51.57 seconds) and Molly Miller (eighth in 52.44 seconds) in the 300 hurdles, Moeller (fifth in 26.50 seconds) and Stanley (eighth in 27.67 seconds) in the 200 and the 4×400 relay team of Hutchinson, Borchers, Lord and Barger (third in 4:16.65).

Boys reach finals

The top eight finishers in every running event other than the 4×800 qualified for Friday’s finals.

Qualying for the Troy boys were: the 4×200 relay team of Jaydon Culp-Bishop, Kobe Feltner, Caillou Monroe and Noah Young (first in 1:31.64), the 4×100 team of Young, Culp-Bishop, Monroe and Felter (third in 44.59 seconds), Tucker Raskay in the 300 hurdles (eighth in 44.25 seconds) and the 4×400 relay team of Young, Culp-Bishop, Feltner and Monroe (3:36.23).

Troy's Megan Myers anchors the winning 4×800 relay team during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Spencer Klopfentein won a district title in the discus at the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Lenea Browder won a district title in the shot put during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Kate Pence carries the baton in the 4×800 relay during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Hallie Westmeyer clears the bar in the high jump during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Alaura Holycross throws the discus as throwing coach Aaron Gibbons films the event during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Bailey Brogan clears the bar in the high jump during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Jesse Westmeyer throws the discus during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Andy Smith passes the baton to James Marshall during the 4×800 relay at the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Logan Huth passes the baton to Austin Zonner in the 4×800 relay during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Jessica Goodwin wins her heat in the 100 hurdles during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Kevin Walters competes in the 100 during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Annah Stanley and Evelyn Plunkett compete in the 100 during the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School. Troy's Olivia Tyre passes the baton to Dinah Gigandet during the 4×800 relay at the Division I district meet Wednesday at Piqua High School.