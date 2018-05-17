Brumbaughs qualify for state: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

MASON — Last year, Milton-Union’s Nathan and Nick Brumbaugh came one victory short of a state tournament berth.

Thursday, the Bulldog doubles team took the next step.

The Brumbaughs — who won a second straight sectional championship last week — won a pair of matches at the Division II district tournament Thursday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, advancing to Saturday’s district semifinal round and qualifying for next week’s state tournament.

Nick, a junior, and Nathan, a sophomore, began the day with a battle, defeating Wyoming’s Kyle Demers and Sean Schaefer in a tough three-set match, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-4, to reach the quarterfinals. They then knocked off Cincinnati Country Day’s Sai Nalagatla and Manav Midha in another three-setter, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, to advance to the semis and earn a spot in next week’s tournament.

They will face Miami Valley School’s Makul Sharma and Reece Quigley in Saturday’s semifinal round, which begins at 9 a.m.

Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg and Christopher Nichols lost a first-round match to Seven Hills’ Ben Schiff and Naail Sajjad, falling 6-3, 6-3.

Lehman’s Sam Ritze and Danny Lins also fell in a first-round match, losing 6-0, 6-0 to Indian Hill’s Maanas Pisati and Mack Ellis.

And in singles, Lehman’s Griffin West reached the quarterfinal round before being eliminated, defeating Seven Hills’ Max Yuan in a walkover then falling 6-1, 6-1 to Miami Valley School’s Niyanth Reddy.

The Troy Trojans also competed in the Division I district tournament in Mason, with all three district qualifiers falling in the first round.

In doubles, Troy’s all-senior sectional champion team of Shane Essick and Andrew Magoteaux lost 6-1, 6-1 to Sycamore’s Alex Karec and Jacob Wittenbaum.

The all-sophomore team of Nathan Kleptz and Jackson Goodall lost 6-1, 6-1 to Anderson’s Will Sultan and Ryan Hugenberg.

And in singles, senior Elijah Sadler lost 6-2, 6-2 to Kings’ Josh Lee.

* Track and Field

D-II District

ST. PARIS — The Miami East track and field team — who had competed in Division III for years — made a home for itself at the Division II meet Thursday night at Graham High School with the boys winning a pair of individual district titles as the Vikings, Tippecanoe Red Devils and Milton-Union Bulldogs all had a number of regional qualifiers on the district meet’s first day.

For the boys, Miami East claimed its first district title as a D-II team in the first running event of the day as the 4×800 relay team of Eric Austerman, Gavin Horn, Taton Bertsch and Jonah Brautigam won in 8:27.87.

And Blaine Brokschmidt made his presence known in the pole vault, as well, winning by clearing 14-0 to advance to next week’s regional.

Milton-Union’s Trevor Grile finished third in the pole vault, clearing 11-6 to advance to next week’s regional.

Tippecanoe’s 4×800 team of Noah Ballard, Patrick McCaffrey, Schick and Dafler qualified for the regional by finishing fourth in 8:43.36.

For the girls, the Tippecanoe 4×800 relay team of Makenzie Dietz, Jillian Brown, Kaili Titley and Katie Taylor won a district title, finishing first in 10:01.61.

Milton-Union’s Beyonce Bobbitt won a district title in the shot put, finishing first with a throw of 37-7.75 to advance to next week’s regional. And teammate Ally Lyons finished fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-0 to also move on to the regional.

Miami East’s girls also scored their first regional qualifier as a D-II team, with Liza Bair finishing third in the high jump by clearing 5-0 to advance to next week.

The district finals will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

* Baseball

Troy, Tipp

Postponed

CENTERVILLE/MIAMISBURG — The Troy and Tippecanoe baseball teams will have to wait a day to play their respective sectional championship games, as both were rained out.

Troy, the No. 3 seed in the Division I sectional, was set to take on No. 5 Northmont at Centerville, but lightning delayed the start of the game, rain followed shortly after and never let up. The game was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Centerville, with the winner taking on Mason — who defeated Oak Hills 4-1 on Friday — in the district final at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Princeton.

Tippecanoe, the top seed in the Division II sectional, actually began its game against No. 7 Bellbrook, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning before the game was postponed. It will be resumed at 5 p.m. Friday at Miamisburg High School, with the winner facing either Ross or Taylor — which were also rained out Friday — in Saturday’s district final at 11 a.m. in Mason.

