State-bound Buccs

TROY — Jett Murphy feels good heading into his final high school competition.

And Lauren Christian wasn’t taking anything for granted.

Both Covington athletes will head to state as regional champions after winning their respective events Wednesday at the Division III regional track and field meet at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Murphy and Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas had another showdown in the pole vault, with both vaulters clearing 14-8 and then just missing at 15-2. Ansonia’s Matthew Shook also made it to state with a height of 13-6.

“This has been a really fun year,” Murphy said about his competition with the two. “It is great to have three vaulters from the Cross County Conference going to state. We are all really good friends.”

Murphy made 14-4 and 14-8 on his first attempt, while Shellhaas cleared those heights on his second attempt.

That was the difference in the final standings.

“To be honest, I didn’t (think 14-8 on his first attempt would be enough to win),” Murphy said. “It is always good to make a height on your first attempt. I finally got on my big pole tonight.”

At 15-2, both were close.

“I can get that height,” Murphy said. “I just haven’t been on that pole enough. I have a really good feeling going to state. I feel good and I am jumping well.”

Meanwhile, Christian was three feet beyond everyone else in the shot put, winning with a winning distance of 42-8 — still, she was taking nothing for granted.

“You feel like you should win,” she said. “But at the same time, you know any of those other girls can make a big throw.”

The junior had a throw of 42-0.25 on her final throw in prelims before hitting her winning throw in the finals.

“I got it on my last throw,” Christian said. “I think there is (a different expectation level at state this year). Last year, I wasn’t even expected to make finals and finished sixth. I want to finish a little higher this year.”

Friday, she gets a chance to be a double qualifier for the second straight year in the discus.

“I need to do some work on that event,” Christian said with a laugh. “That is not my best event, but I still need to work at it.”

A number of local runners are positioned for high finishes in Friday’s finals.

For the boys, the Covington 4×400 relay (Gray Harshbarger, Andrew Cates, Ty Freeman, Nathan Lyle) and 4×200 relay (Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Lyle, Freeman) had the fast qualifying time of 3:30.44 and 1:33.86 respectively, while Cade Harshbarger had the second-fastest time in the 110 hurdles (15.95 seconds) and 300 hurdles (39.78 seconds).

Newton’s Cameron Stine advanced in both the 110 hurdles (15.95 seconds) and 300 hurdles (42.19 seconds).

Covington’s girls had the fast qualifying time in both the 4×200 relay (Rayna Horner, Tori Lyle, Morgan Lowe, Breanna Kimmel) and 4×400 relay (Paige Boehringer, Lowe, Horner, Breanna Kimmel) in 1:44.85 and 4:02.34, respectively.

Horner had the fastest time in the 400 (57.85 seconds) and Breanna Kimmel advanced in the 100 (12.89 seconds). The 4×100 relay (Macie White, Lyle, Lowe, Breanna Kimmel) advanced in 51.13 seconds.

Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary had the fast time in the 200 (25.91 seconds), teamed with Lauren McFarland, Lindsey Magoteaux and Riley McIver for the fast time in the 4×100 relay (50.42 seconds) and advanced to the finals in the 400 (1:00.13). Magoteaux advanced in the 100 (12.79 seconds) and McIver advanced in the 300 hurdles (48.45 seconds).

Troy Christian’s Kenley Blake narrowly missed a trip to state in the high jump, tying for fifth by clearing 5-0.

