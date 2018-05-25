Milton’s Brumbaughs fall in 1st round at state tourney

By Josh Brown

MASON — After playing two three-set matches just to qualify, Milton-Union’s Nick and Nathan Brumbaugh finally went up against a team they couldn’t go the distance against.

The Brumbaughs faced Lexington’s Luke and Blake Webster in the first round of the Division II state tennis tournament Friday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, splitting a pair of close sets before dropping the third to be ousted from competition.

Nick, a junior, and Nathan, a sophomore, entered as a No. 3 seed from the Southwest District and drew a dNorthwest District champion in the first round, with three of the five district champs being in their half of the bracket. The Websters won a close first set 7-5, then the Brumbaughs won a tiebreaker to take the second 7-6 and force a third set.

From there, the Websters got control in the third set and won 6-3 to close out the match.

