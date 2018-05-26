Troy Division III track and field regional

By Rob Kiser

TROY — Cameron Stine remembers last year when former Newton distance runner Brady McBride ran at the state meet.

“I was thinking I wanted to be one of those guys,” Stine said.

One year later, he is.

Stine was clean through 6-foot-2 to win the high jump and added a fourth place finish in the 110 hurdles in 15.82 to advance to state in both events.

When Stine first started high jumping in eighth grade, he build a standards and bar to practice on at home.

“I thought I would give it a try,” Stine said. “I really didn’t think I was that good at it. I still bring it two the track a couple days a week and practice after practice is over.”

On Friday, he had a very good feeling going into the high jump.

“I expected to win,” he said. “And I think that helped me.”

When he left the high jump area to run in the 110 hurdles, he knew he was going to state.

“I had my jumps in,” he said. “There was still one other guy left (who had a chance to beat me). I think it (knowing he was going to state) helped me in the hurdles. If I thought it was going to come down to the hurdles (to get to state), I think that would have been a lot of pressure and I wouldn’t have run as well.”

Stine will run in the 110 hurdles Friday morning at Jesse Owens Stadium and high jump Friday afternoon.

“Getting on the podium — that is definitely the goal now,” he said.

Newton freshman Dawson Hildebrand also advanced to state.

He finished second in the shot put with a distance of 50-8 3-4.

Harshbarger defends title

Finishing third in the 110-meter high hurdles probably only added fuel to the fire for Covington senior Cade Harshbarger Friday night at the Troy Division III regional track and field meet.

Running third late in the 300 hurdles race, Harshbarger finished strong and defended his title in the 300 hurdles, winning in 39.25.

“I was third (in the 300 hurdles) with two hurdles ago,” Harshbarger said. “Fortunately, I had enough left in my tank to win. It was definitely a goal after winning here last year. Especially after finishing third in the 110s. That was disappointing.”

Harshbarger will be running at state in both races for the third time.

“As a sophomore, I didn’t make the final in either race,” Harshbarger said. “Last year, I placed in one. So, this year, I would like to make it up to the podium in both events.”

Covington also had two relays advance to the state meet.

The 800 relay (Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Nathan Lyle, Ty Freeman) and the 1,600 relay (Gray Harshbarger, Andrew Cates, Freeman Lyle) both finished third in 1:31.23 and 3:26.67 respectively.

Houston had two runners pick up a second event at state.

Tristan Freistuhler and Ethan Knouff had both advanced on the Houston 3,200 relay team on Wednesday.

Freistuhler advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600, 4:23.44; while Knouff advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 800, 1:56.65.

Bethel’s Korry Hamlin advanced in the 3,200, finishing fourth in 9:50.53.

GIRLS

In the girls competition, Breanna Kimmel made Covington school history.

And teammate Rayna Horner had a perfect night.

Both played a big role in propelling Covington to a third-place finish at the Troy Division III regional meet — and both will be competing in three events at the state meet next week.

Kimmel became the first Covington girl track and field athlete to advance to state all four years.

“Of course, Jackie (Siefring, who ran for Russia as a freshman and sophomore) made it to state all four years, but not all four were at Covington,” Kimmel said. “It means a lot to be able to do something like that.”

Kimmel and Horner teamed with Tori Lyle and Morgan Lowe for a school record in the 800 relay in 1:43.82 and with Lowe and Paige Boehringer for a school record in the 1,600 relay, 3:59.57 — winning regional titles in both races.

“We wanted to get the school record in both races and we did that,” Kimmel said. “It feels good to win the regional in both events. It is my senior year, I want to finish up on the podium.”

Kimmel also advanced in the 100, finishing third in 12.72.

“In the past, I finished fourth at the regional in the 100,” Kimmel said. “We will see how that goes. It will just depend on my start (if she can make finals). I will be competing in three events, so that will be a little hectic. But, we will find a way to make it work.

Horner added a win in the 400 in 57.25 to her perfect night.

“I just feel blessed to have the opportunity to compete in three events at state,” Horner said. “I am ranked in even higher this year (in the 400), so that does (create bigger expectations at state).”

And Horner enjoys running in the relays as well.

“Breanna (Kimmel) and I both scratched from the 200 to run in the 4×2(800 relay),” Horner said. “So, that is something we enjoy doing. I am really happy with how everything went tonight.”

Lauren Christian had another good night for the Buccs as well.

She finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 120-0 — after winning the shot put Wednesday — to advance to state in both events for the second straight year.

Cavs Relay to State

Lehman Catholic senior Alanna O’Leary may have won the 200 Friday night in 25.65.

But, that was not what her excited.

That would be teaming with Lindsey Magoteaux, Rylie McIver and Lauren McFarland for second in the 400 relay in 49.85.

“That’s because of all the hard work we have put in, working and developing the relay team,” O’Leary said. “It has been a lot of work and I can speak for the others when I say it is very rewarding (to make it to state). I am running with two sophomores and a freshman so I get to show them and help prepare them for what state is like.”

O’Leary ran in the 800 relay at district, but they elected to scratch from that Wednesday night and move her to the 400 relay.

“We kind of got in a situation with an injury,” O’Leary said. “So, we had to make a decision whether to run in both relays and take a chance of hurting both of them or pick one and go for it. So, it worked out.”

The only drawback was the affect it had on her in the 400, where she finished seventh after placing at state in that event last year.

“I had to run it right after the 4×1 (400 relay),” O’Leary said. “So, that was a disappointing race. I went through a tough situation in the 400 as a freshman. And the coaches really helped me get through that. And that helped me tonight. I was able to come back with a strong race in the 20o tonight.”

Magoteaux had said her goal as a freshman was to get to state.

She did that in two events.

Not only was she on the 800 relay, she finished second in the 100 in 12.71.

“That girl (winner Mylan Crews of Twin Valley South) ran a really great race,” Magoteaux said. “We will see what happens next week. I am happy to be going to state (in two events). I couldn’t tell if we had won the 800 relay (at the finish). I knew it was close. I am looking forward to state next week.”

The state meet will be run Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium on the OSU campus.

