Local rugby club competing for state title

Staff Reports

TROY — The Miami County Bombers club rugby team will play for a Division II state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fortress Obetz Athletic Field near Columbus.

The Bombers are a club team comprised primarily of players from Miami County high schools, as well as several players from the surrounding area. The Bombers will take on Highland, a team from the Medina area, in Saturday’s championship match.

The Bombers are undefeated this season. In the state semifinal match, the Bombers defeated the Columbus Crusaders 34-5 to reach the state title match.

Local players for the Bombers include: freshman Carter Andrews (Troy High School), senior Kameron Block (Troy High School), senior Joel Blount (Troy High School), sophomore Nathaniel Cospey (Piqua High School), junior Brandon Cox (Piqua High School), senior Luke Earhart (Lehman High School), junior Aidan Hicks (Troy Christian High School), sophomore Evan Hicks (Piqua High School), freshman Noah Leach (Troy High School), junior Arturo Mendoza (Piqua High School), sophomore Trevor Nicholas (Piqua High School), senior James Partin (Troy High School), freshman Michael Pfefferle (Troy Christian High School), junior Kyler Pleasant (Upper Valley Career Center), sophomore Carlos Quintero (Troy High School), freshman Ramon Quintero (Troy High School), sophomore Elijah Reynolds (Troy High School), sophomore Jacob Schneider (Piqua High School), freshman Logan Wilson (Troy High School) and sophomore Caleb Hundley (Troy Christian High School).