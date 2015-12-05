Friday night/Saturday afternoon roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

KETTERING — A slow start proved costly for Troy Friday.

But even though the Trojans (1-1) fell behind as many as 16 in the first half, they kept fighting — with senior Romello Yaqub’s 30-point effort leading the way — but the hole was too big to dig out of in a 66-59 loss at Fairmont Friday night.

“We were down by 16 at one time early in the second quarter. Then we were down three with the ball with about 1:30 left in the game,” Troy boys basketball coach Paul Bremigan said. “To be down that big and then give ourselves a chance to win in the end, that’s pretty good. The kids battled back.

“We didn’t shoot that well from the free throw line tonight, and that hurts when you’re trying to come from behind. Still, I was happy with the effort. The kids battled all night. They kept their nose in it, got after it and didn’t let anything get them down.”

Yaqub’s 30 led all scorers on the night, and Austin Persinger added 12 points for Troy. Ryan McClurg and Esteban Stafford each added five.

Darius Dunson led Fairmont (1-0) with 17 points, Kamron Drollet added 15 and Jimmy Bergman scored 12 as the Firebirds built a 13-6 lead after the first quarter — and that proved to be the difference in the game.

“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy, while they were playing their first game of the year at home,” Bremigan said. “They took it to us early, but as the game wore on, we adjusted better.”

Troy returns home Tuesday, hosting Fairborn.

Tipp 44, KR 41

TIPP CITY — Joel Visser’s first victory as Tippecanoe coach was a memorable one.

The Red Devils outscored division rival Kenton Ridge 14-2 in the third quarter then found themselves having to hold off a furious charge by the Cougars in the fourth, with Tippecanoe coming through in the clutch late in a 44-41 victory Friday night at home.

Joe Tesch led Tippecanoe (1-1, 1-0 Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division) with 11 points, Nathan Shirley added 10 points, four steals and three assists and Carter Mann had seven points and seven rebounds as the Devils fell behind by eight after the first quarter, fought back to trail 19-15 at halftime then took charge and held a 29-21 lead going into the fourth. Kenton Ridge (2-1, 0-1) cut the lead to three with less than a minute to go, but the Devils were able to hold on.

Tippecanoe travels to Chaminade Julienne Saturday.

Bethel 60, FM 43

PITSBURG — The Bethel Bees remembered how last season ended.

As a result, this one is off to a much different start.

Bethel built a 10-point lead at halftime and put the game away with a 20-8 third quarter Friday night at Cross County Conference rival Franklin Monroe, avenging last season’s postseason loss with a 60-43 victory.

“The kids remember getting knocked out of the tournament last year,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “They worked hard in practice every day this week, and they were ready to go tonight. The No. 1 thing every coach wants is effort, and the kids maxed out their effort tonight. Everyone played as hard as possible.”

Caleb South led all scorers with 25 points and added six rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Bees (2-0, 1-0 CCC). Ian Anderson had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, Nate Rimkus had 10 points and four steals and Evan Hawthorn had eight points and six rebounds.

Zach Hyre led the Jets with 23 points.

“The kids took the scouting report into the game, and we were successful,” Kopp said. “I thought Ian did a phenomenal job on Hyre, and he still had 23 points. He’s just a great player. Nate held their best shooter to seven points, and everyone played hard. If we can keep that up, we’re going to have some big wins this year.”

Bethel hosts Bradford Dec. 11.

ME 60, Arcanum 20

ARCANUM — Miami East dominated from start to finish Friday night at Arcanum, going up 20-0 after the first quarter and cruising to a 60-20 Cross County Conference victory.

Damien Mackesy had 19 points and six steals to lead the Vikings (2-0, 1-0 CCC), one of four players in double figures. Logan West added 12 points and seven rebounds, Brandon Mack hit three 3s and scored 12 points, Kley Karadak scored 10 points off the bench and Braxton Donaldson added seven.

“This was the kind of effort I envisioned the team was capable of at the start of the season,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “I was very excited about how we played as a team. It was a total team effort and a great win.”

Miami East travels to Twin Valley South Dec. 11.

Northridge 63,

Milton-Union 34

WEST MILTON — For one quarter, Milton-Union held a slim edge over the reigning Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion.

For a half, the Bulldogs were in striking distance.

But a 21-5 third quarter by Northridge — a regional team last season with a lot of firepower back from that team — put the game away Friday night in a 63-34 Milton-Union loss in the Bulldogs’ season opener at home.

“We saw glimpses of what we can do tonight,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “But being able to do it for four quarters, we weren’t ready for that. We’ve got to be ready to play basketball for four quarters. Northridge dialed it up a notch in the third, and we didn’t handle the pressure well.

“Still, I like what I see out of the guys. All of the guys, given the situation, had some positives to take out of tonight. They just played pressure defense for four quarters, and it wore on us.”

Eric Swartz led the Bulldogs with 15 points and seven rebounds despite missing much of the second quarter in foul trouble — but Milton-Union held a 13-11 lead after one quarter and trailed only by six at the half at 26-20.

Ryan Moore added six points in his first varsity game, while Tommy Smith scored four.

Averon Ely scored 22 to lead Northridge and Malik Alkbar scored 19.

“We felt pretty good about where we were at the half,” Berner said. “We played the majority of the second quarter with three sophomores on the court and a point guard playing his first varsity game, but we kept it within striking distance. We just didn’t handle the pressure well in the second half, and we didn’t rebound well.”

Milton-Union plays its next five games on the road before Christmas break, beginning Tuesday at Franklin Monroe.

TV 72, Newton 42

NEW MADISON — Three Newton Indians were in double figures Friday night, but it wasn’t enough against defending state champion Tri-Village in a 72-42 loss on the road.

Nick Honeycutt scored 13 points to lead Newton (1-1, 0-1 Cross County Conference), Brock Jamison scored 11 and Brady McBride added 10.

Newton travels to Lehman Saturday.

Other scores: Covington 56, Bradford 48. Piqua 83, Springboro 69. Lehman 66, Hardin Northern 43. Editor’s note: Saturday’s games were not complete in time for press. Look for those results in Monday’s Troy Daily News.

* Wrestling

Troy 3rd At

Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The Troy wrestling team began the season with a solid day at the Centerville Invitational Saturday, claiming a pair of individual championships and finishing third overall.

Brandon Lewis (106) and Davin Snyder (195) both had perfect tournaments and finished first, while Joe Pascale (113) and Frankie Quintero (152) both were runners-up. Will Brumfield — also wrestling in Snyder’s weight class at 195 — finished third, as did Kobe Scott (138) and Race Darrow (220). Shane Love (132) and Brennin Scherpf (170) were both fourth, Ben Andrews (120) was fifth and Kameron Block (285) was sixth.

“It was a fantastic day to be a Trojan,” Troy coach Doug Curnes said. “The guys all wrestled lights out. My two first-year wrestlers, Will and Kameron, both placed, and everyone wrestled well.”

Troy will compete in the Edgewood Invitational Friday and Saturday.

East 2nd At

Sidney Invite

SIDNEY — Miami East’s Caden Hellyer and Ben Ferguson both won individual titles Saturday at the Jim McCracken Invitational Saturday, leading the Vikings to a second-place finish at Sidney High School.

Hellyer (220) and Ferguson (285) both finished first, while three Vikings — Graham Shore (120), Alex Isbrandt (126) and Daniel Everett (195) — all finished second. Trey Rush (132), Zane Strubler (138), Matt Welker (170) and Dalton Loughman (220) each brough home third-place finishes.

“Caden had an outstanding tournament, and we wrestled very well overall,” Miami East coach Mark Rose said.

Miami East hosts Mechanicsburg Wednesday.

* Girls Basketball

Tipp 50, Stebbins 39

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division play Saturday, holding Stebbins’ potent offense in check and handing the Indians their first loss of the season, 50-39 on the road.

Three Red Devils were in double figures. Allison Mader led the way with 13 points, while Sammie Rowland and Taylor Prall each scored 10. Aubrey Cox added five and Cassidy Wasson, Kelsey Wertz, Rachel Rusk and Mikenna Varvel each added three.

The game was tied 8-8 after one before the Devils (5-1, 2-0 CBC Kenton Trail) took a 23-17 lead at the half. Stebbins (5-1, 1-1) — which entered the game averaging 80.4 points per game — never found any room against the Tippecanoe defense.

The Devils travel to Tecumseh for another division showdown Wednesday.

Madison 48, M-U 33

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union showed it could compete with reigning Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion Madison Saturday — but a 16-2 fourth quarter put the game away as the Mohawks defeated the Bulldogs 48-33.

Maddie Brown led the Bulldogs with eight points and Jordan Pricer scored seven with two assists and three blocks. Kristen Dickison added five points and eight rebounds and Taylor Jacobs had four points and seven rebounds.

Milton-Union (4-3, 1-1 SWBL Buckeye) led 22-21 at halftime and trailed by only one entering the fourth at 32-31. But the Mohawks (2-1, 1-0) allowed only one more basket in the fourth quarter and converted from the free throw line all night long to pull away.

Milton-Union travels to Northridge Tuesday.

Other scores: New Knoxville 44, Lehman 21.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.