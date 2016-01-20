Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

PIQUA — The Troy girls bowling team entered Tuesday’s matchup at Piqua with 11 straight head-to-head wins, as well as coming off its third tournament victory of the season on Monday.

One baker game, though, put the Trojans’ outright division title in jeopardy.

With the Trojan girls leading by 59 pins entering the final baker game, the Indians posted a 224-134 win to steal a 2,198-2,167 victory and hand Troy its first defeat of the season and tie up the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division race.

Troy’s boys, meanwhile, improved to 4-8 and 2-2 in the GWOC North with an easy 2,475-2,111 victory over the host Indians.

Rachel Darrow posted 160-228—388 and Kirsten McMullen rolled 211-174—385 to lead the Trojans, who fell to 11-1 and 3-1 in the GWOC North. A’leigha Smith rolled 191-170—361, Jenna Stone rolled 163-175—338, Cassidy McMullen added a 191 and Alyssa Shilt added a 156.

Aaron Stone led the Troy boys with 245-224—469, Hayden Jackson rolled 246-172—418, Jason Shiltz rolled 233-166—399, A.J. Kendall rolled 203-183—386, Logan Jones added a 218 and Landon Flory a 151.

Troy hosts Greenville Thursday and Trotwood Friday.

* Boys Basketball

Tippecanoe 53,

Indian Lake 35

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe has come a long way in a year.

A year ago Tuesday, the Red Devils, fresh off their eighth loss in nine and in the middle of what would turn into a 13-game winning streak, were left scrambling after then-coach Jim Staley abruptly left the team.

But this year’s Tippecanoe boys basketball team, under first-year coach Joel Visser, played one of its best game of the season Tuesday night, shutting down visiting Indian Lake defensively and putting away its eighth straight victory in a 53-35 blowout.

Jakob Prall and Aaron Hughes each scored 10 points and Carter Mann added eight points and 11 rebounds to lead the Devils (10-4) offensively. Nathan Shirley added five points and Zach Wildermuth, Daniel Hagen, Joe Tesch and Adam Grieshop each chipped in four points as Tippecanoe put the game out of reach early with a 23-2 first-half run, taking a 25-7 lead at halftime and never letting go.

The Devils will go for No. 9 Friday when they host Stebbins.

Troy Christian 67,

Xenia Christian 49

TROY — Troy Christian put an end to its eight-game losing streak Tuesday night, finishing off the season sweep of Metro Buckeye Conference foe Xenia Christian with a convincing 67-49 victory at home.

James Anderson had a huge night, posting a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jacob Brown added 12 points and Chase Hayden had six points and six assists as the Eagles (5-9, 4-3 MBC) built a 35-16 lead by halftime and stayed consistent throughout the game.

“The ball moved well, and the kids are starting to click offensively,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “We’ve worked hard in practice, and it’s good to see them reap the rewards of that hard work.”

The Eagles edged the Ambassadors (0-13, 0-6 MBC) 51-47 back on Dec. 11. The last time Troy Christian won was on Dec. 19, a 59-43 win over Dayton Christian — which the Eagles face on the road Friday.

Preble Shawnee 53,

Milton-Union 45

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs are getting closer in their search for their first victory of the season, but it eluded them once again Tuesday night in a 53-45 loss at home to Preble Shawnee in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division action.

The second quarter proved to be the difference, as Preble Shawnee (7-5, 4-2 SWBL Buckeye) outscored Milton-Union 23-14.

“Obviously, the second quarter was the difference tonight, but the kids played hard again,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We rebounded well — outrebounded Preble Shawnee for the game — and only had five turnovers in the second half, giving us 16 for the game.

“But we shot 6 for 13 from the free throw line and 1 for 13 from 3. We just need to try to shoot the ball a little better. But we’re playing harder and being more consistent. We just need to keep pushing through this.”

Eric Swartz led the Bulldogs (0-11, 0-6 SWBL Buckeye) with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots, Joey Swafford had nine points and three steals, Blake Smith had seven points and seven rebounds, Blake Ullery had seven points and Daniel Albaugh had four points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Bulldogs were swept by the Arrows in the season series, but it was also a sign of the Bulldogs’ improvement — Preble Shawnee won the previous meeting 69-45 back on Dec. 11.

Milton-Union hosts Madison Friday.

* Girls Basketball

Xenia Christian 61,

Newton 55

XENIA — Newton’s girls basketball team took an early lead Tuesday at Xenia Christian, but the Ambassadors (13-3) rallied and knocked off the Indians 61-55 in non-league play.

Maddie Mollette led Newton (11-5) with 19 points, one of three Indians in double figures. Tatum McBride scored 12 points, Aliya Stine added 11 and Elizabeth Carroll chipped in six as Newton took an 18-10 lead after the first quarter. But Xenia Christian trimmed that lead in half at 30-26 by halftime, then the Ambassadors outscored the Indians 19-10 in the third and held on from there.

Newton travels to Arcanum Thursday.

Parkway 51,

Bradford 40

ROCKFORD — Bradford fell behind early and never recovered Tuesday night, losing to Parkway (4-9) on the road 51-40.

Mandi Bates led the Railroaders (5-11) with 13 points, Mackenzie Weldy had 11 and Kelly Moore scored nine. Bradford fell behind 23-15 by halftime, with Bates and Moore both being held scoreless, and even though they both picked it up in the second half, Parkway was still able to hold on.

Bradford hosts Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

