Braves 1-hit Trojans

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

SPRINGFIELD — Troy may have only gotten one hit in the game, but it still had chances throughout.

That lack of offensive punch proved costly, though, as Springfield Shawnee shut out the Troy baseball team 3-0 Saturday in Springfield as the Trojans returned to Ohio after a week-long trip to Georgia.

Hayden Kotwica got the Trojans’ lone hit, leading off the game with a single. They had two runners on in the inning, but a double play cost them that opportunity. Despite being one-hit, Troy left seven runners on base — five in scoring position.

“They threw three guys at us, and their guys threw strikes,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “We hit too many pop ups, too many groundouts at the wrong time and just did not have enough timely hitting. We got guys on but never did anything about it. We just didn’t have a good approach mentally.”

Kotwica also pitched five strong innings as Shawnee only had four hits in the game — but made the most of its chances.

Troy (3-2) travels to Greenville Monday to kick off Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division play.

Newton Sweeps

Ponitz

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians returned home from Georgia Saturday and swept visiting Ponitz, winning 14-4 and 11-0.

Bryan Delcamp and Troy Denlinger picked up victories on the mound, and Rhett Gipe hit a home run. No further details were provided.

Newton travels to Miami East for a Cross County Conference matchup Monday.

Milton-Union 11,

Preble Shawnee 6

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union posted six second-inning runs Friday and Keifer Jones went six innings to get the win on the mound, leading the Bulldogs to their third straight win to start the season, 11-6 over Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Preble Shawnee.

Levi Booher and Jeremy Strader each had three RBIs to lead an offense that piled up 12 hits, with Booher, Alby Baker, Chandler Woodcock and Krue Thwaits all chalking up multiple hits. Jones, meanwhile, struck out six in six innings of work.

Milton-Union (3-0, 3-0 SWBL Buckeye) took on Marion Pleasant Saturday in a doubleheader. Results were not provided at time of press.

WL-S 6, ME 2

WEST LIBERTY — Miami East fell to 0-3 on the season Friday with a 6-2 loss at West Liberty-Salem.

Austin Rutledge started the game for the Vikings, giving up only one run in four innings, while Braxton Donaldson finished the game and gave up five runs — only three earned — in three innings. The Vikings, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going offensively, scattering six hits.

Miami East hosts Newton Monday in a Cross County Conference matchup.

Bradford 3, Fairlawn 2

BRADFORD – Parker Smith and Andy Branson combined to throw a one-hitter as Bradford (2-3) beat Fairlawn 3-2 Friday.

Smith pitched six innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, three walks and 10 strikeouts. Branson pitched one perfect inning in relief, striking out two.

Jeff Wolf hit a home run for Bradford, Mason Justice was 1 for 4 with a RBI, Smith went 2 for 4 with a double. Bryant Byers was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Branson and Wade Gerlach also had hits, and Bryson Canan scored a run.

* Softball

Milton-Union 5,

Preble Shawnee 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Mercedes Farmer scattered four hits — and got some help from Katie Lehman in the field — and the Bulldog softball team ran off with its third straight Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory Friday, defeating Preble Shawnee 5-1.

Farmer struck out nine, walked none and gave up only one run in the fourth, but by then the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-0 SWBL Buckeye) were in control. Lehman also fought off the wind to make a diving catch in the outfield that saved a couple runs.

Hannah Oaks led the offense, going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Michaela Fullmer added two RBIs, Macie Gregg was 3 for 4 and Anna Willson was 2 for 4.

Milton-Union travels to Preble Shawnee Monday.

East Drops 3

NEW CARLISLE — There was little Miami East could do Friday at West Liberty-Salem, giving up 13 second-inning runs and were outhit 21-3 in a 25-0 loss.

The Vikings traveled to Tecumseh for a doubleheader Saturday, falling with a pair of run-rule losses, 11-1 and 10-0.

Alyssa Francis had two of the Vikings’ four hits in the opener and Meagan Caudill hit an RBI double for the team’s lone run. Megan Pettit took the loss, giving up six hits as Tecumseh took advantage of three errors.

Miami East only managed two hits in the second game. Emily Thimmes took the loss, walking four and allowing 10 hits.

Miami East travels to Tri-Village Tuesday.

Versailles 10, Bradford 9

BRADFORD – The Versailles softball team held off a late rally by Bradford to defeat the Railroaders 10-9 on Friday, Bradford’s first loss of the year (3-1).

For Bradford Olivia Hart was 2 for 5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Amanda Brewer went 2 for 3 with a home run, two walks, a RBI and two runs scored. Bailey Wysong went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Emily Huggins was 1 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored. Hannah Fout went 1 for 3 with a walk, a RBI and a run scored. Hailey Rosengarden and Tori Smith also had hits. Chelsea Gill walked once and scored two runs.

Other scores: Waynesville 4, Tippecanoe 3.

* Track and Field

FM Relays

PITSBURG — The Bethel track and field teams both turned in solid performances at the Franklin Monroe Relays Saturday, with the girls finishing second and the boys fourth.

For the girls, the long jump team of Bailey McCabe, Sophia Yarwick and Rachel Norris won, as did the high jump team of McCabe, Alaina Hawthorn and Rachel Larsen and the distance medley team of Rachel Sebastian, Kaitlyn Balkcom, Olivia Rust and Makenzie Hoeferlin. Finishing second was the 4×200 team of Yarwick, Norris, Hoeferlin and Hawthorn, the 4×800 team of Sebastian, Balkcom, Rust and Madi McCabe and the sprint medley team of Brooklyn Smith, Maggie Kahler, Hawthorn and Bailey McCabe. Finishing third was the discus team of Hannah Marzolf and Kate Pytel, the shuttle hurdles team of Larsen, Yarwick, Bailey McCabe and Hawthorn and the 4×100 team of Kahler, Norris, Yarwick and Smith.

On the boys side, the 4×800 team of Connor Whelan, Peyton Chapman, Korry Hamlin and Daniel Garcia won, as did the distance medley team of Hamlin, Whelan, Chapman and Daniel Trimbach.

* Tennis

M-U 5, KR 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team routed Kenton Ridge Friday, sweeping every match in straight sets for a 5-0 victory.

At first singles, Phil Brumbaugh defeated Chris Kalweit 6-4, 6-1. At second singles, Luke Ferguson defeated Connor Huggins 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Caleb Black defeated Michelle Kulasekeva 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Logan Dickison and Nick Brumbaugh defeated Allen Howard and Nick Shonkwiler 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Adam Knepper and Austin Lucous defeated Austin Paul and Jameson Zink 7-5, 6-2.

Milton-Union (2-0) travels to Tecumseh Monday.

