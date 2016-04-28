Late Wednesday/early Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

DAYTON — After an up-and-down week, the Trojans will head into Senior Day weekend on a high note.

The Troy baseball team recovered from two straight lackluster offensive efforts with a 15-hit day Thursday at Northridge, routing the Polar Bears 17-0 in five innings in non-league play.

Nick Matney got the win, walking one, giving up two hits and striking out only two as the defense was flawless behind him.

Joe McGillivary was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Justin O’Neill was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Brandon Emery was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Jacob Adams was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and Austin Barney was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Trojans (11-8), who put the game away with a nine-run fourth inning.

“We needed that,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “Nick Matney threw well and we played good defense. And we hit the ball. Guys hit a lot of line drives, and we hit the ball well all day. This was much needed. It was a nice day for us.”

Troy now travels to Fairborn Friday — which defeated the Trojans 4-2 on Wednesday — before hosting Wayne on Senior Day Saturday.

NW 3, Tipp 0

TIPP CITY — As of Wednesday night, the Tippecanoe baseball team still had total control of its own destiny in its final season in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division.

After Thursday, though …

The Red Devils managed only four hits Thursday against visiting Northwestern, threatening only one time and not being able to come through in a 3-0 loss that dropped them into a four-way tie for the division lead.

“It’s hard to explain,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “The kid that pitched was in the upper 70s, low 80s, the same kind of pitcher we’ve seen so many times this year. He wasn’t overpowering by any stretch, but our approach … it’s just consistency, whether or not you want to play today.

“We had nine fly outs and eight strikeouts, and they didn’t walk anybody. That’s 17 easy outs. When you don’t put pressure on, when you don’t have baserunners, you can’t be aggressive. When we had 11 hits like we did yesterday (against Tecumseh), you can manipulate things a little. But we couldn’t today.”

Northwestern (10-7, 6-5 CBC Mad River) got one earned run in the top of the first off of Tippecanoe starter Bradley Calhoun, but after that, Calhoun settled down and held the opposition in check. But the Warriors turned a pair of Devil errors into two unearned runs in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Calhoun only allowed five hits in the game.

“He was the bright spot,” Cahill said. “He gave us a chance to come back, but we really only threatened once in the game.”

Tippecanoe strung together three of its four hits in one inning, all with two outs. Andrew Kraska bunted for a hit, Jacob Ambos singled and Aaron Hughes beat out an infield single to load the bases, but a strikeout for the third out put an end to the Devils’ lone threat on the day.

Tippecanoe (13-6, 9-3 CBC Kenton Trail), Bellefontaine, Kenton Ridge and Springfield Shawnee all now have three losses in Kenton Trail play, with Bellefontaine currently tied for the division lead with a 9-3 record. The Devils face the Chieftains Monday and Tuesday to finish off division play, but first they travel to Northmont Saturday.

“We only control our own destiny now in that if we win out, we can share the title,” Cahill said. “We’ve just got to get ourselves in gear. We’ve got to come to play every day.”

Other scores: Wednesday — Waynesville 13, Milton-Union 2. Bradford 11, Ansonia 5.

* Tennis

Troy 4, Springfield 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy tennis team continued its roll Thursday, winning its eighth straight with a 4-1 victory at Springfield.

At second singles, Elijah Sadler defeated Aman Dhingra 7-5, 6-0. At third singles, Matt Schmitt defeated Will Thompson 6-3, 6-3. At first doubles, Andrew Magoteaux and Nick Prus defeated Jon Manning and Ashi Patel 6-2, 6-3. At second doubles, Carter Hench and Jack Johnston defeated Max Dillon and Shivam Patel 6-1, 6-0.

At first singles, Shane Essick lost to Nick Pavlatos in three sets, 7-5, 3-6, 1-0.

Troy hosts Alter Friday.

LCC 4, Lehman 1

LIMA — The Lehman tennis team fell to 3-8 Thursday, falling 4-1 at Lima Central Catholic.

At second doubles, Josh Armstrong and Sean Toner won 7-6 (4), 1-0 (4).

At first singles, Griffin West lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller lost 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Will Hoersten lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Malachi Bezy lost 6-1, 7-5.

Lehman travels to Valley View Friday.

* Softball

Arcanum 6,

Covington 4

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team dropped its first Cross County Conference game of the season Wednesday night, as Arcanum scored twice in the seventh inning to seal a 6-4 victory.

The Buccaneers (18-3) were led by Arianna Richards, Ashley Cecil and Justice Warner, who all went 2 for 4 in the game as Covington outhit Arcanum 10-8. Brooke Gostomsky took the loss on the moung, striking out six in a complete game.

Covington travels to Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

Other scores: Wednesday — Ansonia 10, Bethel 0. Tecumseh 4, Tippecanoe 3. Thursday — Northwestern 6, Tippecanoe 2.

* Track and Field

Miami East quad

CASSTOWN — The Miami East track and field team swept a five-team meet at its home facility Wednesday night, with the boys winning with 131 points and the girls with 117 points.

The Viking boys swept all four relay races, winning the 4×800 (8:42.57), the 4×200 (1:37.14), the 4×100 (46.3 seconds) and the 4×400 (4:43.48). Taton Bertch won the 110 hurdles (18.65 seconds), Gavin Horne won the 1,600 (4:51.28), Devyn Carson won the 300 hurdles (44.28 seconds), Bryce Redick won the 800 (2:10.35) and Trey Rush won the pole vault (12-0).

Bethel’s boys were fifth with 10 points, led by third-place finishes by Daniel Trimbach (200, 24.97 seconds) and the 4×400 team (4:05.62).

On the girls side, Miami East’s Lindsey Yingst won the 1,600 (6:00.15), Kaitlyn Mack won the 300 hurdles (50.87 seconds), Marie Ewing won the 800 (2:24.76), Megan Kinnison won the discus (97-3), Morgan Rose won the pole vault (8-0) and the 4×800 team (10:21.66), the 4×200 team (1:54.47) and the 4×400 team (4:31.22) all won.

Bethel was third with 32 points, led by Bailey McCabe with victories in the 200 (29.57 seconds) and the high jump (5-0).

* Postponements

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami East baseball and softball teams had their home games against Arcanum postponed on Thursday. They will both be made up today.

Bethel’s baseball and softball home games against Franklin Monroe were also postponed, with no makeup date set.

