Friday night (summer) lights

MIAMI COUNTY — The high school football season may have ended seven months ago, but many recent graduates will be strapping on their high school helmets at least one more time before moving on with their careers.

Miami County will be well-represented in the 33rd annual Miami Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game, with eight former county players playing in the game, which will take place 7 p..m. Friday at Centerville High School. Also, Piqua High School head coach Bill Nees will be an assistant coach in the game.

Here’s a look at the eight former Miami County players who will be participating in the game, which features all-star teams from the North vs. South:

Chris Linville (Troy): Linville was a three-year letterwinner who played both on the offensive and defensive lines at Troy. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Linville will be wearing No. 60 and is slated to play offensive line for the North. As a senior, Linville was a second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division selection for the Trojans.

Alex Nees (Piqua): Nees was a three-year letterwinner who played defensive back and was a long snapper for the Indians. Nees, who will be wearing No. 8 in the game, had 30 tackles and four interceptions for the Indians as a senior. He was named both All-GWOC and first-team All-GWOC North.

Austin Menker (Milton-Union): Menker, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound linebacker, will wear No. 56 in the game. As a senior, Menker earned first-team All-Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division honors for the Bulldogs.

Joe Swafford (Milton-Union): Swafford, a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back, will wear No. 28 for the all-star game. As a senior, he had two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense, while also catching 12 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He was named first-team All-Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division.

Stetson Peake (Bethel): Peake, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive tackle, will be wearing No. 79 for the all-star game. He’ll be the lone Miami County player playing for the South squad.

Braxton Donaldson (Miami East): The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Donaldson played quarterback, tight end and defensive end at Miami East for the past three years. He’ll line up at tight end and wear No. 86 for the all-star game. Donaldson was a first-team All-Cross County Conference selection as he helped lead the Vikings to a share of the CCC title as a senior.

Caden Hellyer (Miami East): Hellyer, who played both offensive line and linebacker for the Vikings, will suit up at linebacker for the all-star game. He’ll wear No. 52 in the game. Hellyer was a first-team All-Cross County Conference selection as he helped lead the Vikings to a share of the CCC title as a senior.

Jared Williams (Covington): Williams, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back, will wear No. 26 for the all-star game. Williams was a first-team All-Cross County Conference selection as he helped lead the Buccaneers to a share of the CCC title as a senior.

