VIDEO HIGLIGHTS: Troy beats rival Piqua 37-14

PIQUA — A losing streak that seemed to last forever ended in a hurry Friday night.

In the 132nd meeting between historic rivals Troy and Piqua Friday night at Alexander Stadium, Troy used a 21-point explosion early in the third quarter to turn a 16-14 nailbiter into a 37-14 victory for the Trojans. The win snapped Piqua’s four-game winning streak over the Trojans and evened the all-time series at 63-63-6.

With the win, Troy finished the regular season 9-1, 5-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division and won its first division title since 2000. Troy has assured itself a home playoff game and will likely will play Princeton in the opening round of the Division II playoffs. Piqua finished the regular season 7-3 (4-1 in the GWOC North) and likely will travel to Franklin for a Division III playoff game.

