Troy goalkeeper Arianna Garcia signs to play at Bluffton

TROY — With the flourish of a pen stroke, Arianna Garcia’s lifelong dream became a reality.

“It’s a different kind of feeling; it’s a new feeling,” the Troy High School senior said just moments after signing her national letter of intent to play soccer at Bluffton University recently. “This is definitely something I’ve been looking forward to. This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember.”

Garcia made her dream come true by becoming one of the most decorated goalkeepers in recent Troy history.

Not only was Garcia a four-year starter in goal for the Trojans, but she also was four-year All-Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division award winner. She captured second-team North Division honors her first three years for the Trojans, then was named to the first team last fall as a senior.

As a senior, Garcia led the GWOC North in shutouts with 4.5, while also recording 66 saves and an .840 save percentage. As a junior, she was part of 3.3 shutouts, recorded 77 saves and had an .870 save percentage. Her sophomore year she led the North in shutouts (6), while tallying 109 saves and a .910 save percentage. Her freshman year, Garcia had 11 shutouts, 170 saves and an .830 save percentage.

Those numbers only tell half the story, however. So athletic and skilled was Garcia — and so deep were the Trojans at the goalkeeper position — that she often was taken out of goal when the Trojans were ahead and allowed to play the field during games.

She finished her high school career with four goals and four assists, becoming one of the only known players in school history to record a goal and a save in the same game. Her sophomore season, she actually was the Trojans’ fourth-leading scorer.

All of which begs the question … will Garcia be a goalie or play the field in college?

“I think I’m going to have a hard decision to make,” Garcia said. “I honestly don’t know. I think I could go anywhere. But hopefully I end up back in goal. They are two very different positions and that has always been my first love.”

Troy coach Michael Rasey said he has no doubt what Garcia’s future entails.

“She’ll be in goal,” he said. “She’s a top of the line goalie. She had the athleticism to play in the field for us, but she’s also got the perfect mindset for a goalie. She takes it personally when they score on her. She’s got a no-holds-barred attitude. Bluffton is getting a good one.”

Garcia said Bluffton was a perfect match for her, as well.

“I fell in love with it right away,” she said. “It felt like home for me. I’m going to be able to play soccer and get an education. I love it there.”

