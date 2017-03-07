Battle-tested for state

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — Mark Rose may be a history teacher by trade, but that didn’t stop the Miami East wrestling coach from doing a little math last weekend.

“Our sectional is a meat grinder,” Rose said during a break in last weekend’s Division III district wrestling tournament. “It’s one of the toughest in the state.”

Rose then pointed out that of the wrestlers who were competing for first or second place at districts — which is comprised of the top wrestlers from four different sectionals — 64 percent came from the Lehman sectional, which included local teams Miami East, Troy Christian, Milton-Union, Covington and Lehman. He also pointed out that 50 percent of the top four wrestlers in each weight class all were from the Lehman sectional, as well.

All of which means that half of the wrestlers going to state from the Troy district tournament came from one of the four sectionals that comprise the Troy district.

It also means, however, the Miami County wrestlers competing in this weekend’s state wrestling tournament — which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus — will go in battle-tested.

Here’s a look at the first-round contests all 16 local state qualifiers will be facing when the wrestling begins Thursday:

Tippecanoe

Tippecanoe junior Caleb Blake (138 pounds) will be making his first appearance at the state tournament. As a Division II wrestler, Blake did not compete at the aforementioned Division III district, but competing in the Greater Western Ohio Conference throughout the regular season, Blake routinely faced off against the best wrestlers from the biggest schools in the Miami Valley.

Blake (35-5 so far this season) opens against Claymont junior Dakota Bunting (24-8).

Troy Christian

Troy Christian is sending six wrestlers to the state tournament.

Leading the way for the Eagles is junior Jacob Edwards (113 pounds), a three-time state qualifier and the state runner-up at 106 pounds last season. Edwards (40-1) opens against West Jefferson senior David Staten (42-7).

Of the 16 wrestlers in Edwards’ weight class, seven are returning state placers, including nationally-ranked sophomore Dylan D’Emilion of Genoa Area, who defeated Edwards in the state finals last year.

At 106 pounds, Troy Christian freshman Ethan Turner (40-1) will face Tontogany Ostego freshman Jake Manley (40-9).

Senior Michael Sergent (132 pounds) will be making his third trip to state, having placed fourth in 2014 and seventh last year. Sergent (43-7) will face Archbold’s Gavin Grime (43-9) in the first round. Including Sergent, there are six returning state placers in this weight class.

Junior Jared Ford (138 pounds) will be making his first trip to state. Ford (29-2) — whose brother Ryan was a three-time state placer at Covington — will open against Marion Pleasant senior Preston Smith (43-11). There are four returning state placers in Ford’s weight class.

Damon Beatty (182 pounds) will be making his first appearance at state. Beatty (39-11) got a tough draw, as he’ll open against two-time defending state champion James Handwerk (45-1) of Rocky River Lutheran West. Last year’s state champion at 170 pounds, Creston Norwayne’s Zach Steiner, also looms in the other half of the bracket.

Senior Seth Douglas (285 pounds) will be making his second trip to state. Douglas (34-11) will open the state tournament against Galion’s Mason Weldon (27-6).

Miami East

The Vikings are sending four wrestlers to state, including a pair of two-time state placers.

At 120 pounds, junior Graham Shore will be making his third state appearance, having placed seventh as a freshman and third last year. Shore (49-1) will face Brooklyn junior Andrew Zarins (42-9) in the opening round. There are six returning state placers in Shore’s weight class, including nationally ranked junior Tommy Hoskins of Legacy Christian Academy.

Hoskins, a two-time defending state champion, already has committed to wrestle at Oklahoma. Shore and Hoskins have met in the finals of the district tournament each of the past two years, with Shore winning last year and Hoskins winning this year.

Junior Alex Isbrandt (132 pounds) will be making his third trip to state, having placed seventh each of the past two years. Isbrandt (48-6) faces Rossford senior Tanner Krotzer (39-9) in the first round. There are six returning state placers in this weight class.

Miami East freshman Kaleb Nickels (113 pounds) will be making his state debut. Nickels (29-8) opens against Johnston Northridge’s Klay Reeves (26-6), who placed eighth at 106 pounds last year. There are seven returning state placers in this weight class.

Junior Zane Strubler (138 pounds) will be making his second trip to state. Strubler (44-9) opens against Galion Northmor junior Conan Becker (45-4), who placed fifth at 132 pounds last year. There are four returning state placers in this weight class.

Milton-Union

Milton-Union is sending three wrestlers to state, including senior Kamron Paulus (138 pounds), the only Miami County wrestler who will be making his fourth trip to state this season. Paulus (41-3) opens against Bridgeport sophomore Mason Kuneff (37-8). There are four returning state placers in this weight class.

Milton senior Jordan Cress (145 pounds) will be making his first appearance at state. Cress (34-9) opens the tournament against Galion Northmor freshman Conor Becker (42-6). There are six returning state placers in this weight class.

At 220 pounds, Milton junior Tyler Courtright will be making his first trip to state. Courtright (33-12) will face Barnesville senior Caide Bunfill (41-4) in the first round. Bunfill placed seventh at 195 pounds last year. There are five returning state placers in this weight class.

Covington

Senior Lance Miller (160 pounds) will be making his second appearance at state. Miller (44-4) will open against Smithville senior Bailey Blair (39-7). There are four returning state placers in this weight class.

Lehman

Lehman senior 195-pound wrestler Wyatt Long (42-8) will open against Andover Pymatuning Valley junior Gaige Willis (42-0), a two-time state placer and the state runner-up last year at 195 pounds. There are seven returning state placers in thid weight class.

