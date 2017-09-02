Week 2 high school football roundup

By David Fong

and Josh Brown

SPRINGFIELD — Before leaving the Central Buckeye Conference to join the Greater Western Ohio Conference last fall, the Tippecanoe football team went 1-5 in its last six meetings with former CBC foe Springfield Shawnee.

Not this time.

The Red Devils racked up 332 yards on the ground in a 38-0 blowout of Shawnee Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season, while dropping Shawnee to 1-1.

Leading the way for the Red Devils was Josh Burritt, who finished with 18 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. Cole Barhorst had 17 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Clay Barhorst made the most of his four carries, scoring on a pair of touchdown runs.

Tippecanoe completed only one pass in the game (on three attempts), but it was a big one, as Dylan Blair hooked up with Seth Clayton on a 27-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Caiden Smith booted a 32-yard field goal to finish off the scoring for the Red Devils.

Defensively, Josh Walland had a fumble recovery, while Adam Liskey and Justin Everette added interceptions.

Tippecanoe hosts Northmont this week.

Bethel 45,

Dayton Christian 10

DAYTON — The Bethel Bees made it three straight wins over Dayton Christian Friday night with their most impressive win yet in the series, routing the Warriors 45-10 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Two seasons ago, Bethel topped Dayton Christian 21-10, and last year the Bees held on for a narrow 22-15 victory.

The Bees will attempt to go 3-0 for the third straight season Friday night when they travel to Tri-Village.

Lehman 31,

Miami East 14

SIDNEY — Miami East coach Max Current had a logical reason why his team maybe didn’t have the best night Friday night.

“Lehman is a very good football team — in fact, they’re a big reason why we were not playing so well,” he said.

The Cavaliers (1-1) scored 17 unanswered points after Miami East (1-1) fought back to tie the score in the second half, pulling away for a 31-14 victory at home.

After a scoreless first quarter, Lehman jumped out in front when Elliott Gilardi scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. A bad snap on a punt by Miami East then allowed Michael Bunker to fall on the ball in the end zone, putting the Cavs up 14-0.

“We had some trouble running the ball, some mental breakdowns with blocking, some penalties, and that snap gave away an easy score,” Current said. “Still, we were right there even though we weren’t playing so well.”

Miami East made sure it stayed in the game right before halftime, with Ian Gengler hitting Justin Brown for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 at the break. And in the third, Gengler hit Blaine Brokschmidt with an 11-yard touchdown pass, and Jonah Brautigan’s second point-after of the night tied the score at 14-14.

But Gilardi hit Kameron Lee with a 34-yard touchdown pass to give the lead back to the Cavs heading into the fourth quarter, and Michael Denning kicked a 29-yard field goal with 8:13 to go to make it a two-score game. Gilardi capped things off with a late 5-yard touchdown run, sealing the win.

“Lehman is a good football team, and they executed when they had to,” Current said. “You can’t make mistakes against a good football team.”

Miami East hosts National Trail on Friday in Week 3 to open Cross County Conference play, while Lehman hosts Graham on Sept. 9.

Minster 28,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — Covington dropped its second game in a row to a Mid-American Conference powerhouse — this time to Minster, a Division VII state runner-up last season — to fall to 0-2 for the first time since 1991.

It was the first time Covington had been shut out in a regular season game since falling 20-0 to Mississinawa Valley in 2004.

Covington had its chances to make a game of it, parituclarly in the first half, but turnovers would prove costly against the Wildcats. The Buccaneers would drive inside the Minster 20 twice in the first two quarters, but penalties stalled out both of those drives. Covington also finished the game with four turnovers and a number of dropped passes, including a pair in the end zone.

Minster would take advantage of those miscues to build a 21-0 lead by halftime.

With the win, Minster improved to 2-0. Covington opens Cross County Conference play as it hosts new conference member Fort Loramie this week.

Oakwood 31,

Milton-Union 21

OAKWOOD — Milton-Union’s defense struggled to slow down Oakwood’s offense Friday night, and a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown proved to be the backbreaker in a 31-21 loss at Oakwood.

Robbie Grove gave the Bulldogs (0-2) a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run, but a touchdown and two-point conversion just before halftime put the Lumberjacks (2-0) up 14-7 at the break. Zac Shields scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Oakwood was able to carry a 24-14 lead into the fourth.

Mauricio Herringer returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown to put the game out of reach, with Milton-Union’s Connor Gostomsky capping off the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Milton-Union hosts Northwestern in Week 3.

Trotwood 42,

Piqua 35

PIQUA — Piqua gave Trotwood all it could handle Friday before ultimately falling short in a match-up against its former GWOC American North foe.

Up 22-14 at halftime, Trotwood would extend its lead to 28-14 midway through the third quarter, its biggest lead of the game. Piqua would stay close the rest of the way, pulling to within a score, 42-35, with 3:10 to play in the game. The Indians were unable to recover the onside kick attempt, however, and Trotwood was able to run out the block.

Piqua quarterback Austin Davis completed 20 of 31 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Hayden Schrubb had 10 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. Derek Hite had a pair of touchdown catches.

Ben Schmiesing had 16 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown. Devon Brown added a touchdown run.

With the loss, Piqua fell to 1-1, while Trotwood improved to 2-0. Piqua hosts Franklin this week.

