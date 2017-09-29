Bethel rebounds with blowout win

By David Fong and Josh Brown

ARCANUM — The Bethel football team rebounded from its first loss of the season last week with a resounding 52-0 win over Arcanum Friday.

The Bees led 38-0 at halftime and never looked back while playing the entire second half under a running clock.

With the win, Bethel improved to 5-1 (3-1 in the Cross County Conference), while Arcanum fell to 1-5 (1-3).

Bethel travels to Covington this coming Friday.

Carey 48, Troy Christian 13

CAREY — Troy Christian fell to 3-3 with a loss to Carey Friday.

With the win, Carey improved to 5-1.

Troy Christian travels to Jefferson this coming Friday.

Madison 46, Milton-Union 0

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union dropped a Southwest Buckeye League Buckeye Division contest to Middletown Madison Friday.

With the loss, Milton-Union fell to 2-4 (1-2 in the SWBL), while Madison improved to 4-2 (2-0).

Milton-Union hosts Brookville this Friday.

Sidney 34, Piqua 33

PIQUA — Piqua came within one play of knocking off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division leader Sidney Friday.

Down 34-27, Piqua scored to cut the Yellowjackets’ lead to 34-33 with less than a minute to play. Rather than attempt an extra point that would have forced overtime, Piqua went for the two-point conversion and the win, which Sidney stopped short.

With the loss, Piqua fell to 3-3 (0-1 in the GWOC North), while state-ranked Sidney improved to 6-0 (1-0).

Piqua travels to Greenville this coming Friday.

Lehman 63, Hardin Northern 0

DOLA — Lehman scored more than 50 points for the fourth week in a row in a blowout win over Hardin Northern Friday.

With the win, Lehman improved to 5-1, while Hardin Northern fell to 1-5.

Lehman hosts Waynesfield Goshen this coming Friday.

Tri-Village 45, Bradford 6

NEW MADISON — Bradford remains in search of its first win of the season after falling to Tri-Village in a Cross County Conference contest Friday.

With the loss, Bradford fell to 0-6 (0-4 in the CCC), while Tri-Village improved to 3-3 (2-2).

Bradford travels to Miami East this coming Friday.

This story will be updated as results become available.