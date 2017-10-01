A look at the playoff picture

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — Make no mistake, Jim Mora would probably hate this story.

Mora, former coach of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts — once was asked in a 2001 press conference about his team’s playoff hopes following the Colts’ 40-21 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“What’s that?” Mora asked of the reporter who had posed the question, beginning a rant that would live on in Internet meme and beer commerical infamy nearly two decades later. “Ah … playoffs? Don’t talk about … playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win another game!”

Clearly, Mora didn’t feel it was the right time to be talking about the playoffs.

With just four weeks left in the high school football regular season, however, perhaps now is the time to start talking about playoffs in Miami County (sorry, Coach Mora). While the official computer points standings won’t be released until Tuesday and the website joeeitel.com — which tracks computer points standings — hasn’t yet begun listing whether teams are in the playoffs, control their own destiny or are mathetmatically eliminated, there’s enough data out there to get a feel for what area teams’ playoff chances stand going into the final month of the season.

The top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. Here’s a look at every area team, broken down by division:

Division I

There are no Division I teams from Miami County.

Division II

Troy

The Trojans (4-2) currently are tied for ninth with Teays Valley in Region 8. Although not official, Troy likely controls its own destiny. If Troy can win out — particularly with a game against undefeated Sidney looming in two weeks, which has the potential for a load of computer points — its hard to picture the Trojans not getting in the playoffs at 8-2.

Should Troy lose one of its final four games, a 7-3 record most likely puts it on the bubble, but likely to get in. Two or more losses in the final four games would, for all intents and purposes, end Troy’s hopes for a return trip to the playoffs.

Division III

Tippecanoe

Last Friday’s loss to Troy dropped Tippecanoe (3-3) to 10th in Region 12. It’s a loaded region with perennial playoff teams such as Trotwood-Madison, Franklin, Wapakoneta and Alter all currently ahead of the Red Devils, but — like Troy — the Red Devils do have the potential to score some points the final four weeks of the season if they can knock off Sidney (6-0), Piqua (3-3) and Butler (3-3).

This Thursday’s game against Sidney should go a long way toward predicting Tippecanoe’s playoff future. If Tippecanoe can win out, it will be in the playoffs. Going 6-4 would put Tippecanoe on a fragile bubble.

Piqua

Like Tippecanoe, Piqua is 3-3, but currently is sitting 21st in the region — in large part because the three teams it beat have a combined record of 3-15 and have produced almost no secondary computer points for the Indians. A narrow loss to Sidney last Friday put a serious dent in Piqua’s playoff hopes.

Winning out and finishing 7-3 may not be enough, as only one of Piqua’s final four opponents currently has a winning record. Piqua certainly is on the bubble at 7-3. One more loss in the final four weeks almost certainly ends Piqua’s playoff hopes.

Division IV

There are no Division IV teams from Miami County.

Division V

Miami East

The Vikings moved up from Division VI to Division V this year and are sitting pretty at 5-1 and the No. 2 spot in Region 20. For Miami East, the formula is pretty simple: Win the final four games and the Vikings will again be headed to the playoffs at 9-1. Even an upset loss or two along the way should still get Miami East into the playoffs at 8-2 or even 7-3.

Miami East’s final four opponents have a combined record of 7-17. Barring something cataclysmic happening, Viking fans should start thinking about playing a Week 11 game, likely in Casstown.

Milton-Union

Milton (2-4) currently is sitting in 17th in Region 20. The Bulldogs are on the brink of elimination, but do have the chance to score major point in the next three weeks with games against Brookville (4-2), Carlisle (5-1) and Dixie (4-2) looming. Milton’s best hopes now are to win the final four games and hope for a lot of help elsewhere to get in as a longshot. One more loss ends Milton’s hopes of returning to the playoffs for a second year in a row.

Division VI

Bethel

While Region 24 may be the most loaded in the state — former state champions Marion Local, St. Henry, Coldwater and Fort Recovery all are in the region — Bethel (5-1) still is in good shape as the Bees currently are fifth in the region. Wins in the final four games of the season almost certainly get the Bees in at 9-1.

Because the region is so strong, however, one loss in the final four games puts Bethel on the bubble at 8-2. Bethel will have to win out to avoid this scenario.

Covington

Currently 17th in the region, Covington (2-4) is in jeoprady of seeing its 12-year playoff streak come to an end. A win against 5-1 Bethel this week would be a huge boost to the Buccaneers chances, but may still not be enough. Finishing the season 6-4 still leaves Covington as a tremendous longshot to make the playoffs. One more loss all but ends Covington’s playoff bid.

Troy Christian

Troy Christian (3-3) currently is 21st in the region, largely because its three wins have come against teams with a combined record of 0-18. Its next two opponents, Jefferson and Hillcrest Academy, are a combined 1-10. Even if Troy Christian win both of those games and upsets Lima Central Catholic (4-1) and Division II Little Miami (5-1) the final two weeks of the season, Troy Christian would be an extreme longshot at 7-3.

One more loss in the final four games would end Troy Christian’s bid for a second-straight playoff appearance.

Division VII

Lehman

Lehman is 5-1 and third in Region 28 — making it, along with Miami East — one of the two area teams closest to being a lock to make the playoffs. Should Lehman win its final four games, it will make the playoffs at 9-1. In fact, Lehman likely would be in the playoffs at 8-2 or 7-3, as well.

Bradford

Bradford (0-6) currently is 24th in the region. The Railroaders will not be going to the playoffs this season.

