Another big day for Ouellette

By David Fong

AMHERST, Mass. — A.J. Ouellette is making up for lost time.

After missing last season with an ankle injury, the Covington High School graduate and junior running back on the Ohio University football team is having the greatest run of his college career, as he topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the third week in a row Saturday in the Bobcats’ 58-50 win over the University of Massachusetts.

Against the Minutemen, Ouellette had 12 carries for 125 yards — an average of 10.4 yards per carry — and one touchdown. He also had a 60-yard run. Ouellette had three receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.

“Our offense is just experienced, whatever teams are going to throw at us we have an answer for,” Ouellette said in the postgame press conference. “Every single one of big runs, our offensive line stepped up. We’re just doing our job and executing.”

Saturday marked the first time in his collge career that Ouellette has rushed for 100 or more yards three weeks in a row.

In last week’s 27-20 overtime win against Eastern Michigan, Ouellette had 25 carries for 140 yards. He also had one reception for 42 yards. Two weeks ago in the Ohio’s 42-30 win over Kansas, he finished with 10 carries for 102 yards, along with one touchdown and a 63-yard carry.

So far this season, Ouellette — a team captain for the second year in a row — has carried the ball 70 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns. He is the Bobcats’ leading rusher and on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season for the first time in his career.

He also has five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown this season.

Two years ago as a sophomore, Ouellette had 160 carries for a team-high 785 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 21 receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

As a true freshman, Ouellette — who initially walked on at Ohio University, but was put on scholarship before preseason camp ended — had 151 carries for 691 yards, which led the team, and six touchdowns. He also had 12 catches for 74 yards.

Ouellette rushed for more than 2,000 yards both his junior and senior seasons at Covington. He holds nearly every rushing record in Covington history.

Photo Courtesy of Ohio University Covington High School graduate A.J. Ouellette, a junior running back for the Ohio University football team, rushed for more than 100 yards against the University of Massachusetts Saturday. It's the third week in a row he's rushed for 100 yards or more.