Troy staying focused on Butler

By David Fong

dfong@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — With two emotionally charged games in the past and one high-stakes game looming in the future, the last thing the Troy football team can get caught doing is losing its focus on this week’s opponent.

Two weeks ago, the Troy football team beat Miamisburg, the team that handed the Trojans its only two losses last season — including one that ended their season. Last week, Troy beat Miami County rival Tippecanoe in a game that saw its head coach and defensive coordinator return to the stadium where they first built their legacies.

Next week, Troy takes on unbeaten and state-ranked Sidney.

Sandwiched in between all of that is a very good Butler team that Troy coach Matt Burgbacher knows his team absolutely cannot afford to overlook. Troy (4-2, 1-0) in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) will host Butler (3-3, 1-0) Friday for homecoming at Troy Memorial Stadium.

“That’s our big point of emphasis this week, is focus,” Burgbacher said. “We’ve got to focus, and stay focused, on the task at hand. We can’t get caught up looking ahead or behind us. This week we play a very good Butler team and we’ve got to be prepared to play them.

“OK, so they are a 3-3 team, but look at who those three losses have come against. One of them was to Massillon Perry, who gave Cincinnati LaSalle all it could handle in the Division II state championship game. One was to Wilmington, which is 4-2. And the third one was to Northmont (4-2), who we’ve seen on film a couple of times and know how good they are. This is not a 3-3 team. This is a good football team and if we don’t come ready to play Butler, it’s going to be a long night for us.”

The thing that most catches Burgbacher’s eye when looking at the Aviators is a high-powered offense that is averaging 353.0 yards and 32.0 points per game.

Leading the way for Butler is senior running back Logan Flatt, who has 97 carries for 881 yards and 11 touchdown this season. Last week against Greenville, Flatt carried the ball 27 times for 303 yards and three touchdowns. He’s rushed for 100 or more yards five weeks in a row and is averaging 9.1 yards per carry.

“They’ve got a very running back in Logan Flatt,” Burgbacher said. “What most impressive about him is, No. 1, the way he sets up his blocks. He’s very patient and allows the holes to open up for him. And No. 2, is how explosive he is. He can kick it into high gear when he gets an alley.”

The Aviators also return junior quarterback Mason Motter, who threw for more than 1,300 yards as a sophomore. This year, he’s completed 59 of 112 passes (52.7 percent) for 966 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. His favorite target is 6-foot-5 junior Bryant Johnson, who has 12 catches for 401 yards — a remarkable 33.4 yards per catch average — and six touchdowns.

“Their quarterback throws a nice ball,” Burgbacher said. “He did last year, too, and he’s only gotten better since then. Then they’ve got a receiver who is averaging 33 yards per catch, so you know it’s not like he’s running a lot of 5-yard hitches. They want to spread you out, run the ball and then hit you with the pass when you start to focus too much on stopping the run. It’s an explosive offense.”

Defensively, the Aviators are anchored by a massive defensive line. At the defensive tackles are senior Charles Ellington (6-5, 285) and junior Will Long (6-6, 280). Butler also will bring in 6-foot-2, 413-pound senior K.J. Dorsey to help plug things up in the middle. At the defensive ends are Caiden Serrer (6-3, 235) and Quentin Glover (6-3, 250).

“This is the biggest defensive line we’ve seen all year,” Burgbacher said. “None of their starting four are under 6-foot-3. Then they bring in a 400-pound kid who can move. They’ll play a 4-4 defense against us. They do like to blitz their inside linebackers.”

Burgbacher said this week his team will be focused not only on Butler, but making itself better in the process of preparing for the Aviators.

“We’ve also got to focus on ourselves,” he said. “We’ve got to get better on offense, defensive and special teams. Every day, we want to get a little better than we were before.”

Contact David Fong at dfong@aimmediamidwest.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Troy’s John Wehrkamp (33) makes a tackle against Fairborn earlier this season. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_170915aw_Troy_33_36.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Troy’s John Wehrkamp (33) makes a tackle against Fairborn earlier this season. Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy’s Spencer Klopfenstein brings the ball upfield after a catch last Friday against Tippecanoe. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_092917lw_Troy_SpencerKlopfenstein.jpg Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Troy’s Spencer Klopfenstein brings the ball upfield after a catch last Friday against Tippecanoe.