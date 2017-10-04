Football teams hit home stretch of the season

By David Fong

dfong@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — We have hit the home stretch.

In the next four weeks, beginning tonight, high school football league and conference titles will be decided and playoff positions will be earned. Most Miami County teams remain in the hunt for both of those things, but will be dropping off one by one in the coming month. This is the most important time of year for players and coaches.

An entire offseason worth of hard work — and six weeks worth of thrilling contests — all has led up to this point. How will it all end? We’ll have just to wait and see. But the journey will be worth it.

Here’s a look at this week’s games:

Tippecanoe (3-3, 0-1 in the GWOC North) at Sidney (6-0, 1-0)

Tippecanoe is looking to stay in the race for the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title and keep its 12-year playoff streak alive. Winning this televised game tonight would be a big step in the right direction. A win here against the heavy GWOC North would certainly put the Red Devils right back in contention for at least a piece of the division title, while a win over state-ranked Sidney also would provide a load of computer points.

Of course, all of that is easier said than done. So far this season, no one has been able to stop the Yellowjackets one-two punch of senior running back Isaiah Bowser and junior quarterback Andrew Gordon. Bowser already has rushed for 1,634 yards this season. His lowest rushing total in any of the six games he’s played was 186 against Piqua last week. He’s rushed for 300 yards twice and 400 yards once.

He’s the real deal.

Gordon, meanwhile, has thrown for nearly 800 yards and rushed for nearly 300, despite missing two games with an injury. Needless to say, Sidney’s offense is tough to stop.

Bradford (0-6, 0-4 in the CCC) at Miami East (5-1, 4-0)

For Miami East, the future is pretty clear: As the lone unbeaten team in the Cross County Conference, if they win out, the Vikings will be the undisputed CCC champs. Also, should they win out, they will definitely make the Division V playoffs and almost certainly would host a playoff game the first round. East went through a meat grinder the past few weeks, knocking off Fort Loramie (4-2), Bethel (5-1) and defending CCC champ Covington.

Bradford has struggled this season, having been outscored by a total of 227-18 this season. Things certainly won’t get any easier against Miami East this week.

Bethel (5-1, 3-1 in the CCC) at Covington (2-4, 2-2)

Hard as it may be to believe, even with only one loss, Bethel may still need to win out and go 9-1 to secure a playoff spot in Division VI, Region 24, which loaded with top-tier teams from the powerful Midwest Athletic Conference. The Bees need to win their final four games, as an 8-2 record — impressive as that may be — would put them on the bubble. Bethel also retains an outside shot at a piece of the CCC title if they can keep winning and Miami East were to get upset in the final four weeks.

Covington’s hopes of keeping its 12-year playoff streak alive hang by a string. Also playing in Region 24, it will be tough for the Buccaneers to get in, even if they win their final four games and finish 6-4. Also, with two CCC losses, it will take a near miracle for Covington to successfully defend its conference title, as well.

However, Bethel and Covington are county rivals — and the Buccaneers would like nothing better than to make life difficult for the Bees. This game likely will be better than the records would indicate.

Troy Christian (3-3) at Jefferson (0-5)

Troy Christian’s schedule this season has been been at the opposite ends of the spectrum. In the three games the Eagles have won this season, the opposition’s combined record is 0-18. In the three games Troy Christian has lost this season, the opposition’s combined record is 15-3. After falling to 5-1 Carey last week, Troy Christian faces its fourth winless opponent of the season as it travels to Jefferson. The following week, the Eagles take on Hillcrest Academy (1-5).

The Eagles close out the season with Lima Central Catholic (5-1) and Little Miami (5-1). There simply are no middle-of-the-road teams on Troy Christian’s schedule this year.

Piqua (3-3, 0-1 in the GWOC) at Greenville (2-4, 0-1)

Piqua suffered a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to Sidney in the final minute of the game last week when it elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win as opposed to the extra point and overtime. The Indians have no time to hang their heads, however, as they still have a chance at a share of the division crown (with some help) and the playoffs (they may need some help there, too). If the Indians don’t win against Greenville, however, all of those things are pretty much assured to to to an end.

Waynesfield-Goshen (1-5, 0-3 in the NWWC) at Lehman (5-1, 3-0)

No team has been on a bigger roll of late than Lehman, which has averaged a staggering 57.8 points per game in its last five contests. Like Miami East, Lehman pretty much its own destiny in terms of both conference title and the playoffs. If Lehman can win out, the Cavaliers will win the Northwest Central Conference and almost certainly secure a home bid for the playoffs.

Contact David Fong at dfong@aimmediamidwest.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong