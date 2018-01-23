OHSAA releases fall division alignments

By David Fong

COLUMBUS — The second year of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s “Competitive Balance” formula will again have little effect on Miami County football, volleyball and boys and girls soccer teams this fall.

The OHSAA released its new divisional alignments for those four sports Monday, and only one county program, the Milton-Union boys soccer team, will be changing divisions. Milton will move up from Division III to Division II. That move is a result of increased enrollment, not the competitive balance formula.

The Competitive Balance formula takes into account not only actual enrollment, but a series of variables that are added on for students on a given team’s roster who do not reside within a designated school district or did not begin their freshman year of high school within a designated school district.

Only the Troy Christian football team will again be affected by the competitive balance rule. Last year, the number of players on the Troy Christian football team’s roster that either do not reside within the district or did not start ninth grade in the district were enough to produce a number that pushed the team up from Division VII up to Division VI. The Eagles will once again compete in Division VI this fall as a result of the competitive balance rule.

A number of fall sports — boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country and girls tennis — will not be affected by the Competitive Balance formula. Winter sports divisional breakdowns will be calculated by the OHSAA and presented at a later date.

Here are the divisions in which local football, volleyball and soccer teams will be competing this fall:

Football

Troy will remain the lone Division II team in Miami County. The Trojans have been a Division II team since an OHSAA realignment in 2013.

Tippecanoe and Piqua will again play in Division III. Miami East and Milton-Union both will play in Division V. Miami East moved up from Division VI to Division V last year as a result of increased enrollment numbers.

Bethel, Covington and Troy Christian all will play in Division VI. Troy Christian moved up to Division VI from Division VII last year as a result of the competitive balance rule, while Covington moved up from Division VII to Division VI as a result of increased enrollment.

Bradford and Lehman will remain in Division VII.

Volleyball

Troy and Piqua will remain Division I schools, while Tippecanoe will remain in Division II. Miami East, Milton-Union, Bethel and Covington all will play in Division III. Last year, Covington moved up from Division IV to Division III due to increased enrollment.

Bradford, Troy Christian, Lehman and Newton all will remain Division IV schools.

Boys Soccer

Troy and Piqua will remain in Division I. Tippecanoe will again play in Division II. Milton moves up from Division III to Division II as a result of its enrollment numbers.

Miami East, Bethel, Troy Christian, Lehman and Newton all will remain Division III schools.

Girls Soccer

Troy and Piqua will remain in Division I. Tippecanoe will again play in Division II. Miami East, Milton-Union, Bethel, Troy Christian, Lehman and Newton all will remain Division III schools.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Troy’s Kobe Feltner (22) makes a tackle against Miamisburg Friday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its fall division alignments Monday. Troy will remain in Division II. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_170922aw_Troy_22.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Troy’s Kobe Feltner (22) makes a tackle against Miamisburg Friday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its fall division alignments Monday. Troy will remain in Division II.