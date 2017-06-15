Father, son and the love of nature

To characterize my father as “avid outdoorsman” understates and even diminishes the importance nature and the out-of-doors played in his life. It suggests an extracurricular role, a sort of venue for various enthusiastically pursued hobbies.

But in truth, the outdoors was my father, a vital part of him — consistently at the physical, intellectual, and in some ways even the spiritual core of his being.

Hills and hollows, woods and fields, lakes and streams. Birds, fish, animals, wildflowers, trees. Wind and rain and snow. Summer, fall, winter, spring. Nature drew him in, informed and explained him, balanced him — providing pleasure and escape, sustenance and solace.

Wild lands and everything therein were his living touchstones filled with beauty and wonderment. Tangled fencerows, muddy banks, and hardwood-clad hillsides. All were extensions of Dad’s home. Rooms within the same house.

And I do mean home in the exact same sense as the two-bedroom house he built with his own hands when he and my mother moved to Ohio at the end of World War II. If anything, my father was more at home outside than within the confines of those sturdy walls.

Dad both loved and understood the outdoors. Both his college and post-graduate studies were heavy in the biological sciences, with minors in literature and education. He was well read, a crack field botanist, and a perfectionist when it came details.

My father spent the first half of his working life teaching school. He enjoyed learning, and believed in passing skills and knowledge along. Unsurprisingly, he became a keen practitioner of that advice from Proverbs which says: “Train up a child in the way he should go — and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Dad started my education early and kept at it until the day he died. Soon after my third birthday, he commenced taking me along on stream-fishing forays—carrying me atop his shoulders as he waded up Twin Creek casting for smallmouth bass.

When I was five, Dad gave me a two-section cane pole, fully rigged, extra hooks, bobbers, and split-shot, plus my own personal bait can — complete with a copper-wire carrying bail — for corralling a handy supply of wiggly redworms. He also showed me how tie an improved clinch knot when replacing the hook, and how to find and dig my own worms.

Dad always included such practical minutiae as part of his education.

But my teaching during these angling outings wasn’t limited to fishing. Along the way, Dad pointed out and named birds and butterflies, turtles, snakes, wildflowers, tracks in the sand, and the occasional mink that quickly wove itself through stick-mazed driftpiles. He showed me zig-zag rabbit trails in adjacent weedfields. And explained about the creek’s freshwater mussels whose pearlescent shells I loved to collect.

Over the years my father passed along a wealth of valuable outdoor-oriented details and skills. He taught me about fishing and hunting, tying flies, rowing a boat, and how to sharpen a knife or axe. From him, I learned to whistle up quail, line bees, and dig roots for sassafras tea. We foraged—gathering papaws, spring greens, mushrooms, and all sorts of nuts, berries and wild fruits.

Moreover, these lessons often came with a dose of history or a family story—an old timey name, a way or reason something was once used, comments my grandfather or his father before him had regarding an object or technique.

When put onto this sort of context, I felt firmly connected to my past, to the ages … people and places and times in a reality that more solid than my simple imagining.

How do you put a value on such information?

But Dad didn’t just instruct me in the various practicalities of applied techniques — the “how-to” aspects of useful outdoor skills. My father possessed a strong moral compass. I never knew him to do a wrong thing to anyone. He had a profound sense of honor and justice, as well as compassion and gratitude.

So along with the facts and practicalities, Dad made certain to impart a philosophy — a code of ethics and behavior. Applicable not just to the outdoors … but to life.

I sometimes wonder where I’d be without my father’s wise and loving hand. We don’t get to pick and choose our parents. Like ears, providence gives each of us a pair, and we have to make do with what we get.

I was richly blessed!

It’s said that as we grow older, we become evermore our parents. I sure hope that’s true—and pray my daughter can always look back upon me as a similar blessing.

So thank you, Dad, for all you did and the way you raised me. I love and miss you — every single day.

Happy Father’s Day!

