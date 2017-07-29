Ohio ACTE recognizes UVCC counselor

PIQUA — Deb Jung of Troy was honored Monday, July 22, by the Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education with the 2017 Guidance Award.

Jung has served as an Upper Valley Career Center counselor for the past 16 years and was a Family and Consumer Science instructor for 12 years prior. A graduate of Miami University and the University of Dayton, Jung is known for her efforts helping students take responsibility for accomplishing their education and career goals.

The Ohio ACTE cited Jung’s commitment including her recent initiative which facilitates a professional counseling service available to Upper Valley Career Center students two days each week. This service helps youth deal with issues beyond the scope of the school counselors.

Jung retired from the Upper Valley Career Center June 30, but describes school counseling as a calling.

“I tell my students, ‘I believe in you. You can do this!’” she said.