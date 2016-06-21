Fire destroys Tipp City bookstore

TIPP CITY — A downtown Tipp City business and local landmark has been destroyed in a fire.

Fire crews were called to Browse Awhile Books in the Old Tippecanoe Main Street Historic District twice, the first time around 10 p.m. Monday night.

The fire rekindled, and crews were called out again early Tuesday morning.

Officials say more than $1 million in inventory was destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire could be an electrical issue officials say.

Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, including one firefighter.

A connected structure, housing clothing store Merchant31, was also damaged by smoke and water.

“We are sad to announce that our building was affected by the secondary fire that flared up early this morning,” the Merchant31 Facebook page posted Tuesday morning. “We ask that you pray for the tenants living upstairs at Browse A While books who have lost everything.”

The building housing the bookstore was built in 1871. The Old Tippecanoe Main Street Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the Tippecanoe Historical Society, the building has housed many businesses throughout the years, including a hardware store and a bakery.

