Fire destroys Tipp City bookstore

Built in 1871, the McConnaughey-Young Building has housed many businesses throughout its long life.

The building is a fixture of the Old Tippecanoe Main Street Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the Tippecanoe Historical Society, the building began its life as a harness shop not long after it was built. The building was named for the builder, a Mr. McConnaughey, and the owner of the harness shop, a Mr. Young, Gordon Pittenger of the historical society said.

In 1898, it became a hardware store, which changed hands several times throughout the decades. Sam Baldwin owned the hardware business from 1906 until he died in 1951. For a number of years, a barbershop occupied the space above the store.

After the death of another owner, the hardware store became a bakery owned by the Fite Family.

In 1978, James Gagnet opened Old Tippecanoe Colors, a paint and home decorating store.

“He’s the one that restored it back to what it looked like in the old days,” Pittenger said. “He restored several other buildings in town.”

In the 1980s, the building was home to an insurance agency and the Tippecanoe Frontier Trading Company.

The building has been home to Browse Awhile Books since 1990, which specialized in hard to find, out of print, used, and rare books.

Also the headquarters of Tipp City Paranormal, in recent years, the building has been featured on ghost hunting tours and television programs.