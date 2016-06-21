Fire destroys Tipp City bookstore

Throughout the years
Built in 1871, the McConnaughey-Young Building has housed many businesses throughout its long life.
The building is a fixture of the Old Tippecanoe Main Street Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the Tippecanoe Historical Society, the building began its life as a harness shop not long after it was built. The building was named for the builder, a Mr. McConnaughey, and the owner of the harness shop, a Mr. Young, Gordon Pittenger of the historical society said.
In 1898, it became a hardware store, which changed hands several times throughout the decades. Sam Baldwin owned the hardware business from 1906 until he died in 1951. For a number of years, a barbershop occupied the space above the store.
“When I came to Tipp in 1947, it
After the death of another owner, the hardware store became a bakery owned by the Fite Family.
In 1978, James Gagnet opened Old Tippecanoe Colors, a paint and home decorating store.
“He’s the one that restored it back to what it looked like in the old days,” Pittenger said. “He restored several other buildings in town.”
In the 1980s, the building was home to an insurance agency and the Tippecanoe Frontier Trading Company.
The building has been home to Browse Awhile Books since 1990, which specialized in hard to find, out of print, used, and rare books.
Also the headquarters of Tipp City Paranormal, in recent years, the building has been featured on ghost hunting tours and television programs.
TIPP CITY — A downtown Tipp City business and local landmark has been destroyed in a fire.
Fire crews were called to Browse Awhile Books in the Old Tippecanoe Main Street Historic District twice, the first time around 10 p.m. Monday night.
The fire rekindled, and crews were called out again early Tuesday morning.
Officials say more than $1 million in inventory was destroyed in the blaze.
The cause of the fire could be an electrical issue officials say.
Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, including one firefighter.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help those affected by the fire. The Downtown Tipp City Partnership created the fundraiser.
“We have a strong, tight-knit community that I know will rally behind our downtown owners and residents in their time of need,” DTCP Director Heather Dorsten wrote on the page.
The funds raised by this page will go to the business owners for any costs beyond what insurance will cover, as well as the two residents of the upstairs apartment who lost almost all of their belongings.
To donate or learn more about the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/2aj74ptp.
A connected structure, housing clothing store Merchant31, was also damaged by smoke and water.
“We are sad to announce that our building was affected by the secondary fire that flared up early this morning,” the Merchant31 Facebook page posted Tuesday morning. “We ask that you pray for the tenants living upstairs at Browse A While books who have lost everything.”
The building housing the bookstore was built in 1871. The Old Tippecanoe Main Street Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Media affiliate WDTN contributed to this report.
Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com or (937) 552-2205.
