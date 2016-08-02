Camp Sunshine

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Laboratory Programs Coordinator Mackenzie English discusses healthy eating and foods needed to stay healthy with 4-9-year-old campers Tuesday inside the Round House at the Community Park in Tipp City. Tipp Monroe Community Services Summer Vacation at the Park will end its six week “Everybody’s a Winner” summer camp session at the end of the week.

Children of the Tipp Monroe Community Services Summer Vacation at the Park learn stretching movements and aerobic exercises with Mackenzie English from Boonshoft during TMCS Olympic week Tuesday at the Community Park in Tipp City.