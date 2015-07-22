Happy campers

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News
At least 105 campers, third through sixth grade, participated in all-day activities at Redman’s Picnic Grounds during the annual Sheriff’s Camp in Troy, sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Campers also were able to explore various emergency vehicles including four K-9 units from different agencies.
