Blaze destroys structure


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Emergency crews including Pleasant Hill, Laura, Ludlow Falls, West Milton and neighboring departments responded to a structure fire at 6919 Horseshoe Bend Road Sunday just after 1 p.m. The flames destroyed the contents in a workshop at the residence however firefighters were able to keep the blaze from traveling to a nearby house.

