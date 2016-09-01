Summer comes to an end

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Members of the community get together to play Pickleball every morning from 9 a.m. to noon during the week and some week nights at Duke Park during the summer days. They said the game is for the young and the young at heart.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Campers take the plunge into a mud pit during the Eco-Splorers Water Week through the Miami County Park District Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher. Participants of Eco-Splorers explored the pond and creeks as well as crafted a boat to race during the camp.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

YMCA campers, including youth from Darke, Miami, Shelby and Champaigne counties, gathered together to participate in the Y’s Outrageous Olympics Day on Wednesday, June 23, in Sidney.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Evan Maxson, 7, jumps from the high dive into the pool Thursday, June 23, at Troy Aquatic Park. Maxson stopped by the pool with his family including his mother, Lisa Maxson, who said they were visiting the pool to cool off.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

The Troy High School Marching Band performs under the direction of Kathy McIntosh during the Salute to Veterans Ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the 2016 Miami County Fair.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

After making light sabers, children battled Darth Vader, portrayed by Austin Glover, Tuesday, July 19, during Pizza in the Park at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Readers were given the chance to make a craft, meet Star Wars characters and eat pizza during a Summer Reading Challenge event at the park near the library.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Participants of the Troy Lunch Club dance to songs including “Under the Water” on Tuesday, June 28, at Garden Manor in Troy. According to Ruth Scott, the program serves a lunch and offers activities during the event and is open to any child from 1 to 18 in Troy.

